Lakers Rumors: Kyrie Irving Trade Interests LA; 'Not So Sure' On $200M Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers have interest in trading for Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving, but they have reservations about signing him to a contract in the $200 million neighborhood at season's end when the eight-time All-Star becomes a free agent.

That's according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst on Friday's edition of NBA Today:

"The Lakers position, from what I understand, is they've been interested in trading for Kyrie Irving but they're not so sure about trading for him and being obligated to give him a $200 million contract at season's end. And so if they could get Kyrie Irving for basically next to nothing—expiring contracts—that would be something they would entertain. But the Nets were not really willing to entertain that. So I think we're gonna see definitely the Lakers come to the floor here, because we know there is a lot of interest from LeBron James to maximize this season."

Irving has requested a trade ahead of Thursday's deadline, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. He reportedly plans to leave the team in free agency this offseason if that does not happen. Irving previously exercised his $37 million player option with the Nets for 2022-23.

The trade request is based off an inability to get a long-term deal done with the Nets, Charania reported during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show:

As Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report noted on Jan. 26, Irving is eligible for a four-year, $200 million extension.

L.A. isn't the only team with reported interest, as the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks are also in the mix:

If the Lakers land Irving, though, that would mean a reunion with LeBron James. The two were together on the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2014-2017, winning the NBA title in 2016.

Irving would join a Lakers team fighting just to make the playoffs at 25-28 right now, but L.A. is somehow just three games behind fourth in the parity-stricken Western Conference.

Ultimately, it would behoove the Nets to deal Irving before Thursday's deadline to avoid losing him for nothing and rostering a player who has reportedly made it clear he wants out of Brooklyn.