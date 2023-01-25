'Ball Is In the Nets' Court' as Kyrie Irving Seeks Long-Term Extension

Kavin Mistry/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is seeking a contract extension, and according to his agent, talks have yet to materialize.

"Around Kyrie and staying with the Nets? I have reached out to the Nets regarding this," his agent Shetellia Irving told Bleacher Report. "We have had no significant conversations to date. The desire is to make Brooklyn home, with the right type of extension, which means the ball is in the Nets' court to communicate now if their desire is the same."

Irving is in the final year of his deal. If an extension cannot be reached, he would become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season and is expected to have ample interest from around the league.

Irving is eligible for a max extension of four years and roughly $200 million.

The 12-year veteran is in line to make his eighth All-Star appearance as he was the top vote-getter by fans in the Eastern Conference guard category in last week's update.

He is averaging 26.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists this season.

Ever since Irving returned to the Nets in late November following an eight-game suspension for sharing a documentary that contained antisemitic messaging on his social media accounts, he has been a steady presence for Brooklyn.

After a slow start to the season, the Nets have found a groove and are considered one of the top teams in the conference when fully healthy.