    Clemson's Brevin Galloway Signs NIL Deal with Underwear Brand After Testicle Surgery

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 2, 2023

    ATLANTA, GA DECEMBER 21: Clemson guard Brevin Galloway (11) reacts during the college basketball game between the Clemson Tigers and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on December 21st, 2022 at Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Clemson guard Brevin Galloway discovered a novel way to capitalize on his newfound fame.

    Last week, the senior revealed he required emergency surgery because his "balls and nut sack were exploded." On Thursday, he announced an NIL deal with underwear brand Shinesty:

    Brevin Galloway @BrevinGalloway

    <a href="https://twitter.com/Shinesty?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Shinesty</a> 🤑🤑🤑 <a href="https://t.co/sGfbla1cyj">https://t.co/sGfbla1cyj</a>

    "When we heard about Brevin's nightmarish outcome, we knew we had just the solution so this never happens to him again," Shinesty creative director Ben Lauderdale said.

    The company said Galloway will receive "an undisclosed amount of cash" to help him cover the cost of the surgery, in addition enough underwear to see him through to the end of his collegiate career.

    Galloway remains day-to-day following the injury. Through 21 games, he's averaging 10.6 points and 2.6 assists and shooting 44.6 percent.

    If there was ever an endorsement that justified the launch of the NIL era, this was it.

