AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

The rivalry between Jon Moxley and "Hangman" Adam Page wrote its latest chapter to kick off Wednesday's show. The battle between the former world champions started on the arena floor before spilling into the ring.

Page dominated the action and appeared to have victory in hand on multiple occasions. Moxley, as he has done so many times over the course of his career, fought back from the oppressive attack of his opponent.

However, Hangman cut his comebacks off and appeared to add insult to injury when he applied the bulldog choke to his reeling rival.

The three-time champ countered the hold, trapping Page's leg and scoring a pinfall victory.

From the explosive pre-match brawl to the incredible physicality that ensued once the bell rang, this felt like a grudge match between two guys who do not like each other.

The occasional overconfidence of Page and the toughness on display by the bloodied Moxley helped define the show-stealing element, but it was the finish that saw the antihero outwrestle Page that played up the Blackpool Combat Club influence.

The hostility between the competitors suggests the feud is not over, and that is a good thing.

Given the brief interaction between Page and Claudio Castagnoli, giving us that match before going back to Hangman and Moxley would make for a tremendous stop-gap.

Result

Moxley defeated Page

Grade

A

Top Moments