4-Star CB Rodrick Pleasant Commits to Oregon over USC, UCLA, More

247Sports

4-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant announced his commitment to Oregon on Wednesday, giving the Ducks a late bolstering to their 2023 class.

Pleasant chose Oregon over USC, UCLA, Cal and Boston College. He's the No. 91 overall prospect and ninth-ranked cornerback in the 2023 class, according to 247 Sports' composite rankings.

"I have a great relationship with the coaches and they really recruited me hard throughout this process," Pleasant said, per Greg Biggins of 247Sports. "I felt really connected with the staff and not just one or two coaches but everyone there."

Oregon now has the eighth-ranked class for the 2023 recruiting cycle, and Dan Lanning has the top group of players in the Pac-12. Pleasant said Lanning pitched him as a "game changer" in the secondary for the Ducks.

"I still remember my official visit there and how much Oregon opened my eyes," Pleasant said. "That was when I knew Oregon could be home for me. I loved the atmosphere and the fan support. Oregon really has everything you need to be successful and they put so much into the athletes, that was big for me."

Pleasant's calling card is his speed. He will also run track-and-field at Oregon and is one of the top high school sprinters in the country. Last May, Pleasant set the California state 100-meter record at 10.14 seconds.

Someone with Plesant's Olympic-level speed understandably can use that advantage as a crutch, but he has all of the physical tools necessary to be a lockdown cornerback at the next level. It will be up to Oregon's coaching staff to lock him into improving and becoming a more well-rounded player.