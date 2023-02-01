X

    Kevin Durant, WNBA Twitter Hype Liberty After Breanna Stewart Joins Sabrina Ionescu

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 1, 2023

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 03: Breanna Stewart #30 of the Seattle Storm reacts after her basket during the third quarter against the Minnesota Lynx at Climate Pledge Arena on August 03, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
    Steph Chambers/Getty Images

    Breanna Stewart sent the basketball world into a frenzy by announcing she's signing with the New York Liberty.

    The 2018 WNBA MVP spent the past few weeks teasing fans with cryptic tweets that probably meant nothing at all. On Wednesday, she ended the drama:

    Breanna Stewart @breannastewart

    🗽 <a href="https://t.co/6Sg28YnCPz">pic.twitter.com/6Sg28YnCPz</a>

    Liberty stars Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones and Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant were understandably excited with the news:

    Sabrina Ionescu @sabrina_i20

    OMFGGGGG LETS GOOOOO 🗽🗽🗽

    Jonquel Jones @jus242

    Hellllllllllll Yeahhhhhhhhhhhh Letsssssss Gooooooooooooooo 🗽🗽🗽🗽🗽🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

    Kevin Durant @KDTrey5

    Aye, don't call my phone lookin for tickets this summer, they gone. Let's get it <a href="https://twitter.com/nyliberty?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nyliberty</a> <a href="https://t.co/dPx7emIeMP">https://t.co/dPx7emIeMP</a>

    There were plenty of reactions from others across social media:

    Sydney Colson @SydJColson

    She said ⏰⬆️🤷🏼‍♀️😌🖕🏻😂

    Mark Schindler @MG_Schindler

    The one time I put my phone on Do Not Disturb I forgot that I had an Uber eats order dropped off and Stewie signed

    whitney medworth @its_whitney

    kevin durant when he sees stewie picked the liberty<a href="https://t.co/1uqhrbRIMf">pic.twitter.com/1uqhrbRIMf</a>

    DANA @iam_DanaScott

    Breanna Stewart joining forces with Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones on New York Liberty is like the WNBA's version of the Heat-les.

    Braulio Perez @BraulioEPerez

    The Liberty taking Breanna Stewart out of Seattle is New York payback for Patrick Ewing suiting up for the Sonics. We've had this coming

    Basketball Reference @bball_ref

    There's a new Big Three in New York! 🗽<br><br>This season, the <a href="https://twitter.com/nyliberty?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NYLiberty</a> will have the 2018 MVP (Breanna Stewart), the 2020 1st Overall Pick (Sabrina Ionescu), and the 2021 MVP (Jonquel Jones).<br><br>Stewart, Ionescu, and Jones ranked 1st, 7th, and 11th in Win Shares last season. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBA</a> <a href="https://t.co/G1wM0irnLh">pic.twitter.com/G1wM0irnLh</a>

    Lyndsey D'Arcangelo @darcangel21

    Liberty just leveled up. <a href="https://t.co/ivbQoTxd9J">https://t.co/ivbQoTxd9J</a>

    Ben Pickman @benpickman

    "We're witnessing a drastic shift in the way our league views free agency," one WNBA GM told me. <br><br>Breanna Stewart may have decided on her next team, but the impact of her FA sweepstakes will likely go beyond just joining the Liberty. ⬇️ <a href="https://t.co/2Xq8MN8Hhs">https://t.co/2Xq8MN8Hhs</a>

    Michael Waterloo @MichaelWaterloo

    The Liberty finished dead last in the league last year with 47.9% of their points coming the way of 2-pointers. Stewie (10.7 2PA, 51.8%) and Jones (7 2PA, 58.2%) help SO much. Just landing two of the top 17 eFG% players in the league is incredible. Time to bring on Sloot! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBA</a>

    Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

    The Liberty are everything the Knicks wish they could be.

    The Liberty figured to leap forward already thanks to the addition of Jones, a four-time All-Star and the 2021 MVP. She's the go-to scorer New York needed to pair with Ionescu, who cemented her status as a franchise cornerstone in 2022.

    Now, the team has another one of the league's best players. Stewart averaged 21.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game while shooting 37.9 percent from beyond the arc in 2022 as the Seattle Storm reached the WNBA semifinals.

    The Nets are an obvious example that building a superteam in New York doesn't guarantee a title, let alone multiple titles. But the Liberty have become the biggest threat to dethrone the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces in 2023.

