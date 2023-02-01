Kevin Durant, WNBA Twitter Hype Liberty After Breanna Stewart Joins Sabrina Ionescu

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Breanna Stewart sent the basketball world into a frenzy by announcing she's signing with the New York Liberty.

The 2018 WNBA MVP spent the past few weeks teasing fans with cryptic tweets that probably meant nothing at all. On Wednesday, she ended the drama:

Liberty stars Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones and Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant were understandably excited with the news:

There were plenty of reactions from others across social media:

The Liberty figured to leap forward already thanks to the addition of Jones, a four-time All-Star and the 2021 MVP. She's the go-to scorer New York needed to pair with Ionescu, who cemented her status as a franchise cornerstone in 2022.

Now, the team has another one of the league's best players. Stewart averaged 21.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game while shooting 37.9 percent from beyond the arc in 2022 as the Seattle Storm reached the WNBA semifinals.

The Nets are an obvious example that building a superteam in New York doesn't guarantee a title, let alone multiple titles. But the Liberty have become the biggest threat to dethrone the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces in 2023.