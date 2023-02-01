Kevin Durant, WNBA Twitter Hype Liberty After Breanna Stewart Joins Sabrina Ionescu

Kevin Durant, WNBA Twitter Hype Liberty After Breanna Stewart Joins Sabrina IonescuFebruary 1, 2023
Breanna Stewart sent the basketball world into a frenzy by announcing she's signing with the New York Liberty.
The 2018 WNBA MVP spent the past few weeks teasing fans with cryptic tweets that probably meant nothing at all. On Wednesday, she ended the drama:
Liberty stars Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones and Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant were understandably excited with the news:
There were plenty of reactions from others across social media:
Basketball Reference @bball_ref
There's a new Big Three in New York! 🗽<br><br>This season, the <a href="https://twitter.com/nyliberty?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NYLiberty</a> will have the 2018 MVP (Breanna Stewart), the 2020 1st Overall Pick (Sabrina Ionescu), and the 2021 MVP (Jonquel Jones).<br><br>Stewart, Ionescu, and Jones ranked 1st, 7th, and 11th in Win Shares last season. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBA</a> <a href="https://t.co/G1wM0irnLh">pic.twitter.com/G1wM0irnLh</a>
Ben Pickman @benpickman
"We're witnessing a drastic shift in the way our league views free agency," one WNBA GM told me. <br><br>Breanna Stewart may have decided on her next team, but the impact of her FA sweepstakes will likely go beyond just joining the Liberty. ⬇️ <a href="https://t.co/2Xq8MN8Hhs">https://t.co/2Xq8MN8Hhs</a>
Michael Waterloo @MichaelWaterloo
The Liberty finished dead last in the league last year with 47.9% of their points coming the way of 2-pointers. Stewie (10.7 2PA, 51.8%) and Jones (7 2PA, 58.2%) help SO much. Just landing two of the top 17 eFG% players in the league is incredible. Time to bring on Sloot! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBA</a>
The Liberty figured to leap forward already thanks to the addition of Jones, a four-time All-Star and the 2021 MVP. She's the go-to scorer New York needed to pair with Ionescu, who cemented her status as a franchise cornerstone in 2022.
Now, the team has another one of the league's best players. Stewart averaged 21.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game while shooting 37.9 percent from beyond the arc in 2022 as the Seattle Storm reached the WNBA semifinals.
The Nets are an obvious example that building a superteam in New York doesn't guarantee a title, let alone multiple titles. But the Liberty have become the biggest threat to dethrone the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces in 2023.