5-Star CB Ellis Robinson IV Commits to Georgia over Alabama, Colorado for 2024

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports.com

Ellis Robinson IV, a 5-star cornerback, announced Wednesday that he will play college football for Georgia, the reigning back-to-back national champion.

"Georgia just felt like home," Robinson told Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports. "It provided me with the best opportunity academically and athletically."

Robinson picked UGA over Alabama, Colorado, LSU and Miami, his four other finalists.

The 6'0", 175-pound cornerback, who is originally from New Haven, Connecticut, plays for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He is ranked No. 1 among corners and eighth overall in 247Sports' latest ranking of the class of 2024.

Andrew Ivins of 247Sports compared Robinson to Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome. He also projected him to be a future first-round NFL draft pick.

"The type of cornerback that has the tools to shut down one side of the field or take an opponent's top receiver out of the game," Ivins wrote.

He added: "More than likely will need some time to get adjusted to the speed and tactics of big-time college football, but is already pretty technically sound and could work his way onto the field sooner rather than later given his already impressive resume. NFL upside."

Robinson joins Georgia's already loaded 2024 recruiting class that could very well keep the dynasty rolling throughout the 2020s. 247Sports ranks the Bulldogs No. 1 in the class of 2024, with two 5-star prospects (Robinson and tight end Landen Thomas) and seven 4-star prospects.

Georgia's dominant defense has propelled the team to great heights in recent years, and many of its players are now enjoying NFL success. Robinson could easily continue that tradition in Athens.