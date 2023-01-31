NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Don't Want Grayson Allen from Bucks in Jae Crowder Deal

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns may ultimately send Jae Crowder to the Milwaukee Bucks in a deal, but they reportedly don't want Grayson Allen back in return.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst discussed the situation on his podcast (41:30) and noted the salaries match up for a Crowder-Allen swap, but the Suns "don't particularly like" the idea of landing the Duke product and "prefer something else."

The two teams have, thus far, unsuccessfully attempted to find a third team to help make the deal work given Phoenix's hesitation.

This is not the first time the idea of a three-team trade has been brought up, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Milwaukee has looked for a third squad. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports noted "a three-team framework continues to be the most likely avenue to eventually grant Jae Crowder's exit out of Phoenix."

Fischer listed Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels as someone who could interest the Suns but also suggested the Eastern Conference team would likely need more than Allen if it was going to deal McDaniels in a three-team trade.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the Bucks received permission from Phoenix to talk to Crowder, but he also listed the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks as potential landing spots for the forward.

The Marquette product hasn't played this season after he and the Suns mutually agreed they would look for a trade.

He could be a valuable role player for the Bucks or any contender as someone who can hit from the outside as a career 34.6 percent three-point shooter, battle for boards and play solid, physical defense.

Crowder is a journeyman who has played for the Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, Heat and Suns throughout his career. He is a playoff-tested veteran with 107 postseason games on his resume, although he is yet to break through and win a championship.

The Bucks are a team that could help him change that, especially if he plays the defense he is known for while Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton do much of the heavy lifting on the offensive side.

But Milwaukee has to find an agreement that works for the Suns first.