Report: Jae Crowder, Suns Agree Forward Won't Participate in Camp amid Trade Pursuit

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

Veteran forward Jae Crowder's time with the Phoenix Suns is set to come to an end.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Crowder and the Suns mutually agreed to seek a trade, and he will not participate in training camp for the time being.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.