Marcus Stokes Offered Scholarship by HBCU; Previously Said Anti-Black Slur on Video

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Quarterback Marcus Stokes has been offered a scholarship by an HBCU school after losing his scholarship offer to the University of Florida for using an anti-Black slur while singing a rap song in a video that was posted on social media.

Stokes, who is white, posted on Twitter he has received an offer from Albany State University:

Kevin Stokes, Marcus' father, told Andrew Ivins of 247Sports that Albany State recently had a coach at his son's high school.

"It's very unique. Very interesting," Kevin explained. "We didn't expect this at all."

In addition to the offer from Albany State, Kevin noted the family is set to take an official visit to Allen University. The private historically black university is in Columbia, South Carolina, and has been competing in Division II in athletics since the 2020-21 academic year.

Stokes originally committed to Penn State before flipping to Florida in July. The Gators withdrew their scholarship offer in November after he posted a video of him on social media using the slur while singing a song.

"I fully accept the consequences for my actions and respect the University of Florida's decision to withdraw my scholarship offer to play football," Stokes said in a statement on Twitter (h/t Brandon Carroll of SI.com).

Albany State plays football in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Quinn Gray Sr. was named head coach of the Golden Rams in December after Gabe Giardina went to Charleston Southern.

Stokes is a 4-star prospect and the No. 24 quarterback in the 2023 class, per 247Sports.