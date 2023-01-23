X

    Luke Rockhold Granted Release from UFC; Eyes PFL, Bellator, Boxing, More

    Doric SamJanuary 23, 2023

    SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - AUGUST 20: Luke Rockhold prepares to enter the Octagon prior to facing Paulo Costa of Brazil in a middleweight fight during the UFC 278 event at Vivint Arena on August 20, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
    Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

    Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold is set to take his talents elsewhere.

    Rockhold announced on Monday's episode of The MMA Hour that he asked the UFC for his release and it was granted, making him a free agent. He later named Bellator MMA, PFL, ONE Championship and boxing as possible options for his future.

