Luke Rockhold Granted Release from UFC; Eyes PFL, Bellator, Boxing, More

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold is set to take his talents elsewhere.

Rockhold announced on Monday's episode of The MMA Hour that he asked the UFC for his release and it was granted, making him a free agent. He later named Bellator MMA, PFL, ONE Championship and boxing as possible options for his future.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.