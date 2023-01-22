ESPN: Jets 'to Scour the Earth' for QB amid Aaron Rodgers, Zach Wilson Trade Rumors

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

While the New York Jets may not look to trade Zach Wilson this offseason, they could be in the market for a high-profile starter in Aaron Rodgers.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler discussed as much on SportsCenter on Sunday:

"We don't know the list of teams just yet, it's very early, but we know that Aaron Rodgers does not want to a rebuilding situation. That will eliminate some of the teams. So, he's due that $58 million; a team has to be willing to rework that. But you look at a team like the Jets. The expectation is they're going to scour the Earth for a new quarterback potentially, so any of those teams will look into this possibility. They're not rebuilding anymore, they're probably ready to win."

New York likely didn't expect to be in the market for a new quarterback this quickly after selecting Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft, but that is the reality after he struggled and was benched during his second season in the league.

He completed 54.5 percent of his passes for 1,688 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions while frustrating his teammates at times as well.

The Jets quarterback rotation of Wilson, Mike White and Joe Flacco wasn't exactly inspiring and was a major reason they missed the playoffs, despite having a strong defense and a number of promising weapons elsewhere on the roster.

Rodgers would certainly be one way to upgrade the quarterback position considering he entered the 2022 campaign as a back-to-back MVP with a resume that included four total MVPs, a Super Bowl title and 10 Pro Bowl nods.

Part of the Jets' efforts to land the future Hall of Famer may even include hiring his former offensive coordinator on the Green Bay Packers, as NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported they interviewed Nathaniel Hackett for their own vacant position.

Rodgers may be somewhat past his prime at 39 years old, and he saw his numbers drop from 2021 when he completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and four interceptions to 2022 when he completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Green Bay missed the playoffs at just 8-9 as Rodgers struggled to replicate his usual greatness, but he would still be quite the upgrade for a Jets team that was missing a difference-maker at the quarterback spot this past year.