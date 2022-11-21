Report: Zach Wilson Frustrated Some with Jets By Acting 'Like He Isn't the Problem'

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The New York Jets have lost two of their last three games, and quarterback Zach Wilson looked like anything but a franchise cornerstone during Sunday's 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots.

He is also reportedly making a poor impression on some of his teammates.

"Sources inside the Jets' losing locker room told SNY that Wilson was walking around after the game 'like he isn't the problem,'" Connor Hughes of SNY reported. "It rubbed more than a few the wrong way, frustrating several others."

Those feelings are notable, especially since Wilson said "no" when asked during his postgame press conference if he felt his play let the defense down.

"I think you have to take into account it's windy as hell out there, too, guys," he added.

Hughes noted wide receivers Denzel Mims and Garrett Wilson each "snapped" at the quarterback following poor passes in what was New York's 14th consecutive loss to the rival Patriots.

In all, Wilson went 9-of-22 for 77 yards.

It was a brutal showing, especially since he was surely looking for some redemption after he threw three interceptions in the most recent loss to the Patriots just two games ago.

Notably, it was another head-to-head loss for Wilson against Mac Jones, who was part of the 2021 draft class. That quarterback class has been hit-or-miss at times, but it is difficult to watch Wilson's showing Sunday and feel great about him when compared to Justin Fields making plays with his legs or Trevor Lawrence showing flashes of his potential.

As of Sunday, Fields is 14th in the league in ESPN's QBR, Lawrence is 17th and Wilson is 24th.

All is not lost for New York, though, considering it is 6-4 and tied with the Patriots and Cincinnati Bengals in the race for a wild-card spot. The postseason is still there for the taking with a strong showing, and a defense that allowed just three points on Sunday—New England's only touchdown was on special teams—looks capable of reaching those heights.

But the Jets will fall short if the supposed franchise quarterback doesn't play better than he did Sunday.