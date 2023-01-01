Zach Wilson Trade Rumors: Jets Have No Plans to Deal Struggling QB in Offseason

Al Bello/Getty Images

The New York Jets reportedly aren't planning to move on from quarterback Zach Wilson during the offseason.

According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, Jets general manager Joe Douglas does not intend on shopping Wilson on the trade market. Rapoport added that the Jets view Wilson as "an incredibly hard worker, a good teammate and very smart" and believe he has "handled his demotions well and kept working."

Wilson was benched this season, and while he returned to start two more games after Mike White suffered three cracked ribs, he failed to impress and will be inactive for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, when White will be back under center.

New York used the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft on Wilson, and while he showed some positive flashes as a rookie, the BYU product went just 3-10 as a starter and threw for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Expectations were much higher entering the 2022 season thanks to the Jets' front office putting more talent around him, and while the team has been better as a whole, Wilson has not progressed as quickly as hoped.

Wilson missed the first three games of the season because of injury before starting the next seven games, posting a 5-2 record. He only threw four touchdown passes compared to five interceptions during that stretch, however, suggesting that New York was winning in spite of him.

After Wilson mustered just 77 yards on 9-of-22 passing in a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 11, he was benched for White. The offense showed more signs of life under White, but when White had to miss two games because of injury, Wilson was inserted back into the lineup.

The BYU product threw for 317 yards, two touchdowns and one pick in a 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions, and he was then benched during a 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars after throwing for just 92 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.

Overall on the season, Wilson has completed 54.5 percent of his passes for 1,688 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions. His 72.8 passer rating is slightly better than his 69.7 from a year ago.

At 7-8, the Jets have a chance to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2010, but barring another injury to White, Wilson doesn't figure to be part of the drive to the playoffs over the final two weeks of the season.

Even so, Wilson remains the quarterback on New York's roster with the highest ceiling, and given how much the Jets have invested in him, it is understandable why they may be hesitant to move on so quickly.

The Jets wouldn't be able to get anywhere near the type of draft capital they already spent to draft Wilson if they were to trade him during the offseason, so standing pat is likely the best move for them right now in terms of maximizing value.