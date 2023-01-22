NC State's Terquavion Smith Stretchered off vs. UNC with Injury on Leaky Black Foul

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

North Carolina State basketball player Terquavion Smith was brought off the court in a stretcher after suffering hard contact during Saturday's game against North Carolina.

Smith was fouled by UNC forward Leaky Black while attempting a layup and landed awkwardly on the court. Black was assessed a flagrant 2 and automatically ejected from the game.

North Carolina State later ruled out Smith because of an "elbow and neck injury."

According to InsideCarolina, medical staff put an air cast over Smith's right arm before he was stretchered to the locker room.

Both teams offered support for the player:

Smith scored 12 points prior to the injury, which came with just under 10 minutes remaining in the second half.

The sophomore was amid a breakout season for the Wolfpack, leading the ACC entering the day with an average of 19.1 points per game. He also averaged 4.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game.

After entering college as a 4-star prospect rated 99th overall in his class by 247Sports composite rankings, Smith has emerged as a legitimate pro prospect predicted to go No. 19 overall in the 2023 draft by Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman.

The latest injury could be a setback for both Smith and North Carolina State, which entered Saturday with a four-game winning streak.