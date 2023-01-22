X

    NC State's Terquavion Smith Stretchered off vs. UNC with Injury on Leaky Black Foul

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 22, 2023

    CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 21: Terquavion Smith #0 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack drives between Leaky Black #1 and Pete Nance #32 of the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first half of their game at the Dean E. Smith Center on January 21, 2023 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
    Grant Halverson/Getty Images

    North Carolina State basketball player Terquavion Smith was brought off the court in a stretcher after suffering hard contact during Saturday's game against North Carolina.

    The Wolfpacker @TheWolfpacker

    Terquavion Smith taken off court. <a href="https://t.co/VYGUslp8BU">pic.twitter.com/VYGUslp8BU</a>

    Smith was fouled by UNC forward Leaky Black while attempting a layup and landed awkwardly on the court. Black was assessed a flagrant 2 and automatically ejected from the game.

    North Carolina State later ruled out Smith because of an "elbow and neck injury."

    According to InsideCarolina, medical staff put an air cast over Smith's right arm before he was stretchered to the locker room.

    Both teams offered support for the player:

    NC State Men's Bball @PackMensBball

    🙏🙏🙏 for <a href="https://twitter.com/Tgetsbuckss23?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Tgetsbuckss23</a>

    Carolina Basketball @UNC_Basketball

    Prayers up for NC State guard Terquavion Smith 🙏

    Smith scored 12 points prior to the injury, which came with just under 10 minutes remaining in the second half.

    The sophomore was amid a breakout season for the Wolfpack, leading the ACC entering the day with an average of 19.1 points per game. He also averaged 4.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game.

    After entering college as a 4-star prospect rated 99th overall in his class by 247Sports composite rankings, Smith has emerged as a legitimate pro prospect predicted to go No. 19 overall in the 2023 draft by Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman.

    The latest injury could be a setback for both Smith and North Carolina State, which entered Saturday with a four-game winning streak.

    NC State's Terquavion Smith Stretchered off vs. UNC with Injury on Leaky Black Foul
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.