2023 NBA Mock Draft: Updated Full 2-Round Projections

1. Houston Rockets: Victor Wembanyama (Metropolitans 92, PF/C, 2004)

After sinking his former team with a game-winning putback last week, Wembanyama followed up by making all three of his three-point attempts in another win Sunday. No college player has ever averaged over 1.5 threes and 3.0 blocks per game, and Wembanyama is doing it at 19 years old in a professional league.

Aside from his shooting and rim protection, it's still his ball-handling, creation and shot-making versatility that separate Wembanyama from any other 7-footer the NBA has seen.

Winless since Dec. 26, the Houston Rockets can at least start to think or dream about the space and defense a Jabari Smith Jr.-Wembanyama pairing could provide. However, Houston may also have to consider the possibility of using a big frontcourt with Alperen Şengün, who's making a serious sophomore jump.

2. Charlotte Hornets: Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite, PG, 2004)

It continues to look like Henderson will go No. 2 with a best-player-available case that even teams with established lead guards won't turn down.

A few recent off games over the past week won't change anything. Averaging 19.7 points and 6.0 assists per contest with elite positional explosiveness and enough flashes of improved shooting, he's already swayed scouts to lock in their All-Star point guard evaluations. Charlotte would ultimately have no problem using multiple playmakers and moving LaMelo Ball to more of a combo role.

3. Detroit Pistons: Amen Thompson (Overtime Elite, PG/SG, 2003)

Averaging 16.5 points and 5.7 assists on 63.9 percent shooting inside the arc, Thompson still looks enticing at No. 3. There isn't another obvious NBA pro who can match his combination of 6'7" wing size, ball-handling, quickness for creation, playmaking skill and explosive finishing.

Despite questions about Thompson's shooting, teams will value his potential to generate easy offense with his signature athleticism/elusiveness and a knack for setting up teammates. Still, Thompson is coming off a game Monday in which he hit three three-pointers, so there is also some hope and plenty time for improvement.

4. San Antonio Spurs: Ausar Thompson (Overtime Elite, SG/SF, 2003)

A handful of general managers and executives were recently on hand for Thompson's 25-point game earlier in the month. He's coming off another noteworthy performance Monday, having made 3-of-5 three-pointers to help keep selling scouts on his shot-making development.

We're seeing more translatable creation, dribble jumpers and shooting flashes this season, a big deal for a 6'7", 19-year-old wing with unbeatable levels of speed, quickness and bounce. It's not out of the question that certain teams wind up preferring him to Amen, given Ausar possesses a skill set that's better suited for half-court scoring.

5. Orlando Magic: Nick Smith Jr. (Arkansas, PG/SG, Freshman)

Scouts sound frustrated by the Smith's situation, which has him out indefinitely with a vague knee injury after only playing five games. Teams wouldn't be surprised if they've seen the last of the freshman until the draft. History tells us that there will still be front offices willing to rely on high school scouting and the eye test from a small sample size at Arkansas, assuming no medical red flags appear. The Cleveland Cavaliers took Darius Garland at No. 5 in 2019 despite a meniscus injury that ended his season two weeks in.

A creative ball-handler and versatile shooter with an advanced floater/finishing package, playmaking ability and 6'5" size, Smith may ultimately be the draft's most well-rounded guard. Unless doctors reveal anything worrisome before June, he should be locked into the top-eight range, regardless of whether he suits up again.