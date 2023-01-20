Michigan Co-OC Matt Weiss Fired amid Investigation of Computer Access Crimes

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

The University of Michigan announced the firing of co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss on Friday amid an investigation into alleged computer access crimes.

The school said it would have no further comment on the firing.

Weiss, 39, joined Jim Harbaugh's offensive staff in 2021 as a quarterbacks coach. He was promoted to co-offensive coordinator in 2022.

Before landing at Michigan, Weiss worked under Harbaugh's brother, John, with the Baltimore Ravens from 2009 to 2020.

