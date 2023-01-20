Report: Michigan's Blake Corum Could Net 7-Figure NIL Deal After Forgoing NFL Draft

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Michigan running back Blake Corum surprised some by deciding to return to school for the 2023 season despite an impressive 2022 campaign, and he will reportedly be bringing in some noteworthy money as a result.

Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic reported Corum "is looking at a possible seven-figure paycheck through an NIL deal, with off-field incentives that could increase that number by season's end."

Corum's health was a major focal point for the Wolverines during the end of the past season, as he suffered a knee injury during a win over Illinois and was limited against archrival Ohio State before missing the Big Ten Championship Game and College Football Playoff.

He revealed on Dec. 3 he underwent successful surgery, which figures to put him in line for a healthy return in 2023.

Albert Breer of The MMQB reported his "knee surgery was actually a full meniscus repair, which was a big part of his decision to stay in school" because he would not have been able to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine or other predraft activities.

B/R's NFL Scouting Department ranked Corum as the No. 132 overall player and No. 13 running back in its big board of prospects earlier this month.

Perhaps returning for another season and putting together more tape will help the Michigan running back climb those rankings ahead of the 2024 NFL draft.

That would certainly be the case if he built on last year's effort after tallying 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground to go with another 80 yards and a score as a receiver. He was a Heisman Trophy candidate prior to the injury and could be one again as the Wolverines look to compete for a CFP spot.

While the Michigan program is under NCAA investigation, it has no shortage of on-field momentum after two straight wins over the Buckeyes, two consecutive Big Ten championships and two straight CFP appearances.

It is yet to win a playoff game, but Corum's return should help its chances to take that next step in 2023.