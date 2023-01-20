NBA Rumors: Kyle Lowry Not Being Shopped by Heat Ahead Of Trade Deadline

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The Miami Heat are reportedly not actively attempting to trade Kyle Lowry ahead of next month's deadline.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported the Heat's recent strong stretch of play has all but eliminated the chance of the front office breaking apart the roster.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

