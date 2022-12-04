NBA Trade Rumors: Heat 'Willing to Move' Kyle Lowry amid 3-Year, $85M Contract

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

The Miami Heat are reportedly "willing to move" point guard Kyle Lowry in a trade, but finding a partner who would give them a desired return package may be difficult.

Ric Bucher of Fox Sports reported Miami is open to such a deal but noted "at 37, and with another year left on a three-year $85 million deal, it's hard to identify a team that would take him on and provide the Heat with an upgrade."

Miami is in win-now mode after reaching the Eastern Conference Finals last season and the NBA Finals during the 2019-20 campaign, but consistency has been an issue in the early portion of the 2022-23 season.

It is just 11-12 and in ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

While that is good enough for the play-in tournament, it is nowhere near where the presumed championship contender wants to be even with plenty of time remaining to turn things around before the playoffs.

Lowry is a Toronto Raptors legend and has been a solid contributor for the Heat, but they could overcome losing him from the rotation with the right pieces back in any trade.

He is averaging 14.8 points, 6.0 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game behind 40.2 percent shooting from the field and 35.1 percent shooting from deep this season. The six-time All-Star is no longer in his prime, but he could still help a contender down the stretch in a move.

The contract, as Bucher mentioned, limits the options for the Heat, especially when it comes to non-contenders.

Teams in rebuilding mode aren't going to look to add a contract that doesn't expire for an aging veteran, so the traditional contender-lands-an-impact-player-from-rebuilding-team swap might not work with Lowry unless draft pick capital is also included.

For now, Lowry remains on the Heat as the team looks to turn things around following an inconsistent start.