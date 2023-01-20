5-Star CB Cormani McClain Flips Commitment to Deion Sanders, Colorado from Miami

Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cormani McClain has flipped his collegiate commitment from Miami to Colorado, joining new Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders.

247Sports' Carl Reed relayed the reveal and spoke with the 5-star cornerback about why he made the decision.

McClain is ranked as the No. 1 cornerback and No. 12 overall prospect on the 247Sports composite list.

247Sports' Andrew Ivins compared McClain to Seattle Seahawks rookie star and Pro Bowl cornerback Tariq Woolen when offering his scouting report.

"A new-age cornerback prospect that has a chance to be a difference maker at football's highest levels given his rare blend of size, length and speed," Ivins wrote in part.

McClain, who participated in the Under Armour Next All-America Football Game, attended Lakeland (Florida) High School in 2022. Lakeland went 14-0 and won a state title.

He announced his commitment to Miami in October but did not put pen to paper. He also did not sign his letter of intent on Dec. 21's early signing day.

Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports then reported on 247Sports' signing day show that Colorado was in the mix.

"Colorado in touch with Cormani McClain already this morning," he said. "So the Buffaloes trying to make a move on the No. 1 cornerback in the country. He has talked to coach Deion Sanders this morning."

McClain then revealed on Instagram this week that he took a visit to Colorado.

Four days later, he made his move to the Buffaloes official as Sanders, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who starred in the NFL as a cornerback and returner, continues to reshape the program before it even plays a game under him.

This is the second time in as many years that the top cornerback in the class has followed Sanders. Travis Hunter did it last year, flipping from Florida State to Jackson State, where Sanders coached from 2020 to 2022 before heading to CU. Hunter has since left Jackson State for Colorado alongside ex-Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Coach Sanders' son.