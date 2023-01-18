NFL Rumors: Rams Expected to Change Multiple Offensive Coaches After McVay's Return

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Sean McVay's decision to continue on as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams appeared to maintain the status quo for the franchise, but reportedly, there are likely to be changes made elsewhere.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the assistants under McVay are likely to look different next season after the Rams' 5-12 finish to the 2022 campaign.

"In the short term, McVay will address his coaching staff," Fowler wrote. "Sources said multiple changes on the offensive staff are likely."

This season's record was Los Angeles' worst in six years with McVay at the helm. The Rams endured a slew of injuries to key players, as quarterback Matthew Stafford, receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive tackle Aaron Donald all missed significant time.

That type of misfortune made it nearly impossible for the Super Bowl LVI winners to defend their championship. Los Angeles ranked at the bottom of the NFL with 280.5 yards per game and 27th with 18.1 points per game, a stark contrast from the unit that averaged 372.1 yards and 27.1 points per game in 2021.

The Rams face uncertainty in multiple areas this offseason, which they will need to address if they hope to return to their status as title contenders in 2023. Fowler noted that Los Angeles is facing an uphill battle to improve its roster over the next few months.

"Once again, the Rams have no money—around minus-$14 million in cap space, according to Overthecap.com—and they'll need to restructure some contracts and still consider spending a little in free agency," Fowler stated. "The offensive line needs upgrades. And they could use at least one more pass-rusher up front."