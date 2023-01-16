Former WNBA All-Star Jasmine Thomas Traded to LA Sparks; Sun Receive 3 Players

M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jasmine Thomas is reuniting with head coach Curt Miller on the Los Angeles Sparks.

Khristina Williams of MSG Networks reported the Connecticut Sun traded Thomas and the No. 10 overall pick to the Los Angeles Sparks for Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Jasmine Walker and the rights to reserved free agent Kianna Smith.

Thomas was limited to five appearances in 2022 after suffering a torn ACL. The 2017 All-Star has averaged 9.6 points and 3.7 assists across her 12-year career.

