X

    Joe Burrow, Bengals Offense Criticized for Failing to Put Ravens Away in Tight Win

    Doric SamJanuary 16, 2023

    CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 15: Odafe Oweh #99 of the Baltimore Ravens sacks Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Paycor Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
    Dylan Buell/Getty Images

    The Cincinnati Bengals outlasted the Baltimore Ravens 24-17 in Sunday night's AFC Wild Card Game. While a gritty contest between AFC North rivals is hardly a surprise, it appeared that the Bengals didn't perform at their best on offense despite the victory.

    Cincinnati star quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 209 yards and a touchdown while adding a rushing score. He was sacked four times and surprisingly outgained by Ravens starter Tyler Huntley, who threw for 226 yards, two touchdowns and an interception and ran for 54 yards. Cincinnati totaled just 51 rushing yards in the win.

    The biggest play of the game came on the defensive side of the ball for the Bengals, as defensive end Sam Hubbard returned a fumble by Huntley 98 yards to the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

    Cincinnati's defense continued to make plays down the stretch, but Burrow and the offense couldn't create some separation to put the Ravens away.

    The Bengals faced some criticism from NFL Twitter for their offensive woes in the late stages of Sunday's game:

    Patrick Carey @PatCareySports

    Bengals offense had THREE chances to go win this game. <br><br>Simply inexcusable.

    Joe Burrow, Bengals Offense Criticized for Failing to Put Ravens Away in Tight Win
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Paul Dehner Jr. @pauldehnerjr

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bengals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bengals</a> defense will have to stand up one more time. <br><br>Offense sputters unable to get a first down trying to run four-minute drill. Issues we've seen of late in the win streak creeping back up again.

    Kelsey Conway @KelseyLConway

    3 consecutive punts by the Bengals offense and the Ravens will get the ball back with 3:25 to play

    Steven Ruiz @theStevenRuiz

    really think that was the worst possible matchup for the bengals offense in the playoffs so a big hurdle for them even if they were expected to win.

    Gregg Rosenthal @greggrosenthal

    Joe Burrow gonna be excited to face any defense but this one

    Bovada @BovadaOfficial

    Bengals offense in the 2nd half <a href="https://t.co/oeWWWxxp5B">pic.twitter.com/oeWWWxxp5B</a>

    FanDuel Sportsbook @FDSportsbook

    The Bengals trying to block for Joe Burrow: <a href="https://t.co/PHUnSkonIk">pic.twitter.com/PHUnSkonIk</a>

    Football Perspective @fbgchase

    Not a great game tonight for Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense - way too inconsistent in a home playoff game. Can the D save the day?

    Ty 🍍§∆§ @tknispel7

    We live in a society where Tyler Huntley has more passing yards than Joe Burrow in a playoff game.

    Phill @MeekPhill_

    Nothing against Joe Burrow but he's been getting some Prime Brady level luck in his playoff career so far.

    Sunday's win creates a marquee AFC divisional round matchup between the Bengals and the Buffalo Bills. Cincinnati's offense will need to be efficient to keep up with the high-powered Buffalo unit.

    Burrow and the Bengals will surely be looking for a better showing as they continue on their quest to defend their AFC championship.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.