Bill Simmons: Netflix Docuseries About WWE's Vince McMahon Is Still in Production

A Netflix docuseries on the life of Vince McMahon remains in production, according to The Ringer's Bill Simmons, who is serving as an executive producer for the project.

"He probably just wants to cash in. I think it really probably did bother him, though, that things were going so well without him," Simmons said on his podcast (42:30 mark). "Think about that. He's had this thing—I'm working on this massive docuseries right now about him, which is, obviously, that keeps evolving—this guy has been doing this since 1976. This is his. This was a local promotion that he blew up into a whole thing, and I think he honestly kind of lost it, that it was doing well without him. You have something for five decades, and then, 'Oh, it's gonna fall apart' ... No, actually, it's not going to fall apart. It's doing better."

McMahon returned to his post as executive chairman of WWE's board earlier this month in what amounted to a hostile takeover. The 77-year-old, who resigned last summer amid multiple Wall Street Journal reports on allegations of sexual impropriety, utilized his power as majority shareholder to reappoint himself to the Board of Directors as the company explores a sale.

Despite WWE being a publicly traded company since 1999, McMahon has maintained majority ownership that ultimately gives him the final say over all business decisions (though he does maintain a fiduciary responsibility to act in the best interest of shareholders).

Shares skyrocketed in price after McMahon's return amid rumors of a sale to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment fund, though those rumors turned out to be false. Stock is currently at its highest price since 2019.

It's unclear exactly how deeply the documentary will delve into McMahon's life and controversies. When the Netflix documentary was announced in 2020, WWE was also announced as a partner. It seems unlikely a doc with WWE backing will remind anyone of a Dark Side of the Ring episode.

