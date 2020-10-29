Vince McMahon Netflix Documentary to Be Produced by WWE, Bill Simmons

Jessica Hill/Associated Press

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon will be the subject of a multi-part Netflix documentary, per WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan (h/t Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter).

Bill Simmons, who founded The Ringer and co-created ESPN's 30 for 30 documentary series, will be an executive producer, per Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT.

Simmons also served as an executive producer for the 2018 HBO documentary Andre the Giant, which covered the life of the pro wrestling legend and actor.

Per Meltzer, the McMahon piece will be "one of the highest budgeted docs in Netflix history."

Chris Smith, who directed Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, will be the documentary's director, per Jeremy Lambert of Fightful.

The documentary announcements were made on WWE's third quarter financial call, per Tyler Treese of WrestleZone.