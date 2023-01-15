NBA Rumors: Spurs' Jakob Poeltl Draws Trade Interest amid Wembanyama Sweepstakes

Justin Ford/Getty Images

The San Antonio Spurs could get "real significant offers" for center Jakob Poeltl ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, but the team might not want to move the productive veteran.

Wojnarowski provided a breakdown on NBA Countdown:

"If you're San Antonio and you win the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes, he makes perfect sense in the middle with Wembayama at the 4," Wojnarowski noted (h/t HoopsHype).

At 13-30 entering Sunday, the Spurs have the fourth-worst record in the NBA and would have a 12.5 percent chance of winning the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft, per Tankathon. All eyes are on Victor Wembanyama, the 7'4" French prospect considered the clear top prospect in the class.

If the Spurs land the top pick and select the high-upside player, Poeltl could stay with the team to form a top frontcourt duo alongside young guards Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson.

Poeltl can still become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason and will likely test the open market, with the Spurs only able to offer a four-year, $58 million extension during the season.

"He's going to get more than that in free agency. He's not going to do that deal now," Wojnarowski noted.

The 27-year-old is averaging 11.9 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game and could help a contender, either this season or beyond. If San Antonio gets a strong enough trade offer, dealing him away now is a safer play than possibly losing him for nothing later.