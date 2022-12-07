2023 NBA Mock Draft: Victor Wembanyama Is Making Scouts' Heads Explode

3 of 5

15. Brooklyn Nets (via 76ers): Gradey Dick (Kansas, SF, Freshman)

Dick's shooting (48.0 percent from the field, 45.3 percent 3PT) will always be the draw, but his athletic finishes, contested shotmaking and defensive toughness hint at a more multidimensional pro.

16. Toronto Raptors: Dariq Whitehead (Duke, SF, Freshman)

After joining Duke's rotation late because of a foot injury, Whitehead has mostly struggled to build rhythm in an off-ball role bench role. He's still delivered sporadic flashes of spot-up shooting, isolation shotmaking and aggressive drives to remind scouts about his evolution into a three-level lead scorer. There are some worries to alleviate about his early assist rate (three in 99 minutes), decision-making and finishing, but even an inefficient, uneven freshman season won't keep scouts from disregarding their high school evaluations and the upside tied to an 6'7" 18-year-old with advanced self-creation skills, shooting versatility and defensive tools.

17. Utah Jazz (via Nets): Jett Howard (Michigan, SG/SF, Freshman)

The combination of his 6'8" size, 2.9 threes per game, consistent shooting and good decision-making (six turnovers all season) help paint Howard as an easy NBA fit.

18. Utah Jazz: Kyle Filipowski (Duke, PF/C, Freshman)

Duke's leading scorer, Filipowski has made an impression on scouts with his shooting and ball skills to attack bigs, create against them and finish on the move. It's the defensive questions that could keep interest in him from spiking into the top-10 mix.

19. Atlanta Hawks: Maxwell Lewis (Pepperdine, SG/SF, Sophomore)

Coming off a 30-point game on Saturday, Lewis is now shooting 71.1 percent inside the arc, 50.0 percent from three and 80.0 percent from the line while showing scouts his takeover scoring ability with self-creation and shotmaking versatility.

20. Indiana Pacers: Ricky Council IV (Arkansas, SF, Junior)

Scouts are still gauging the height of Council's ceiling and whether any of his hot start has been fluky. But Arkansas' leading scorer is becoming a more believable prospect by the week, as he's up to 19.8 points per game on 60.2 percent shooting inside the arc. His creation flashes, explosive drives, secondary playmaking and tough shotmaking continue to pop, and despite unconvincing three-point numbers (33.3 percent, 3.8 attempts per game), he's shot better off the catch (42.9 percent, per Synergy Sports) than he did at Wichita State.

21. Chicago Bulls (via Blazers): Trevon Brazile (Arkansas, PF/C, Sophomore)

From an NBA standpoint, Brazile's breakout is starting to feel more real, between the translatable explosive finishing and now 39.3 percent shooting on 3.5 three-point attempts per game.

22. Los Angeles Clippers: Kris Murray (Iowa, PF, Junior)

A quiet game against Duke cast a cloud over his dominant performances against weaker opponents. Still, while scouts may question how much self-creation for scoring can translate to the NBA, there is translatability tied to his off-ball scoring skills with three-point shooting, cutting, drives past closeouts and offensive rebounding.

23. Sacramento Kings: Dillon Mitchell (Texas, PF, Freshman)

Teams will target Mitchell for easy baskets and defensive playmaking fueled by his wild blend of quickness and bounce, though zero assists or made threes highlights his offensive limitations.

24. Charlotte Hornets (via Nuggets): Taylor Hendricks (UCF, SF/PF, Freshman)

It's becoming tough to ignore Hendricks after Sunday's 4-of-5 three-point performance against Samford. Looking like a legitimate shooting prospect at 6'9", the freshman has also showcased productive athleticism for off-ball rim scoring and defensive playmaking.

25. Indiana Pacers (via Cavaliers): JJ Starling (Notre Dame, SG, Freshman)

Teams won't put too much stock into Starling's percentages, as long as he continues to score with a balanced mix of self-creation, jump-shot versatility and athletic driving/play-finishing.

26. Memphis Grizzlies: Brice Sensabaugh (Ohio State, SG, Freshman)

Averaging 14.3 points in just 17.9 minutes (31.9 points per 40), Sensabaugh is scoring at a wild rate with a 63.9 true shooting percentage. He might not have blazing speed or explosive bounce, but for a 6'6", 235-pound wing, shotmaking, instincts and incredible effectiveness early have made Sensabaugh a must-track prospect entering conference play.

27. Los Angeles Lakers (via Pelicans): Tyrese Proctor (Duke, PG/SG, Freshman)

Proctor is starting to look more comfortable picking his spots and making shots, and for an 18-year-old guard, scouts figure to more stock into his long-term potential as a creator, shooter and decision-maker than his freshman numbers.

28. Phoenix Suns: Rayan Rupert (New Zealand Breakers, SG/SF, 2004)

A wrist injury has cost Rupert the last month. Still 18 years old, he'll remain in the first-round discussion with a shooting stroke and 7'3" wingspan that have built a high-floor, three-and-D case.

29. Houston Rockets (via Bucks): Marcus Sasser (Houston, PG/SG, Senior)

Teams won't put much stock into Sasser's efficiency numbers, given his heavy usage, lead role for the nation's No. 1 team and convincing history of creation, ball-screen offense and shooting.

30. Indiana Pacers (via Celtics): Dereck Lively II (Duke, C, Freshman)

Lately, Lively has been more effective using his tools for finishing and shot-blocking. He's just missing a speciality skill or any versatility for teams to make him a Plan A target.