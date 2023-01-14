Derrick Rose Trade Rumors: Knicks Open to Move, Want to 'Do Right' by PG

Adam Hunger/Getty Images

New York Knicks veteran point guard Derrick Rose is likely to be traded amid his diminished role on the team this season, but determining a possible landing spot for him is complicated.

NBA insider Marc Stein reports that the Knicks and head coach Tom Thibodeau are hoping to find a deal that would be satisfactory to both the team and Rose.

"Sources say that New York is open to finding a new home via trade for former MVP Derrick Rose but only if it can, as one insider put it, 'do right by' the longtime Thibodeau favorite," Stein wrote.

New York has made a concerted effort to focus on its younger players, which has led to the emergence of Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride in the backcourt rotation. The addition of prized free-agent point guard Jalen Brunson has also caused Rose to spend more time on the bench this season.

The 2008 No. 1 overall pick is averaging 12.9 minutes in his 26 appearances this year and hasn't played in a game since Dec. 31. His 5.8 points per game is a career low. Still, there's a belief that Rose can be a contributor in the right situation if he can remain healthy.

For now, he will have to continue in his role as a veteran leader who doesn't see the floor for the Knicks.

New York (24-19) will go for its third straight win when it visits the Detroit Pistons (12-34) on Sunday.