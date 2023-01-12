X

    Report: TCU's Garrett Riley to Be Hired as Clemson OC After Brandon Streeter Firing

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJanuary 12, 2023

    FORT WORTH, TX - NOVEMBER 26: TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley looks on during warmups during the college football game between the Iowa State Cyclones and TCU Horned Frogs on November 26, 2022 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Clemson is expected to bring aboard TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley for the same position after firing OC Brandon Streeter earlier Thursday.

    Larry Williams of Tiger Illustrated and ESPN's Adam Rittenberg and Chris Low reported the news on Riley. The deal between Riley and Clemson could be finalized imminently, per Rittenberg.

    Riley, who is the younger brother of USC head coach Lincoln Riley, just led an offensive unit for a TCU team that went 13-2 and made the national championship game. He also coached the quarterbacks.

    The Horned Frogs averaged 38.8 points per game in 2022, good enough for ninth out of 131 Division FBS teams.

    It was the 33-year-old Riley's first year in TCU after he spent the previous two seasons as SMU's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

