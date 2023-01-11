Nick Saban Ranks Alabama No. 2 in Final 2022-23 Coaches Poll After Sugar Bowl Win

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban ranked his Crimson Tide No. 2 overall on his final Amway Coaches Poll ballot of the season.

Brett McMurphy of The Action Network shared Saban's top six alongside the choices of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, who just led the Bulldogs to their second straight national championship after a 65-7 win over TCU in the title game:

The Crimson Tide finished fifth in the final coaches poll and Associated Press poll after beating Kansas State 45-20 in the Sugar Bowl. KSU won the Big 12 after defeating TCU in the conference title game.

Alabama finished fifth in the final College Football Playoff rankings of the season after posting a 10-2 regular-season mark with losses to Tennessee and LSU.

They subsequently missed out on the four-team College Football Playoff, which consisted of No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 TCU and No. 4 Ohio State.

Georgia escaped OSU 42-41, while TCU outlasted Michigan 51-45. The national title game wasn't nearly as close, as Georgia led 38-7 at halftime en route to the 58-point victory.

Although it may seem odd to see Saban place his team No. 2 overall when it didn't even qualify for the four-team playoff, the computer rankings appear to agree with him.

The final Sagarin ratings of the season placed Alabama No. 2 overall. The same went for ESPN's College Football Index and FiveThirtyEight's Elo-based rating system. Football Outsiders' College Football FEI ratings have Alabama third overall.

The Crimson Tide will look to get back to the CFP in 2023 beginning Sept. 2 with a home matchup against Middle Tennessee.