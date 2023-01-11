Heat Set NBA Record After Going 40-for-40 on Free Throws in Win over Thunder

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

The Miami Heat edged the Oklahoma City Thunder with a one-point victory on Tuesday night, and it was all thanks to a historic performance from the free-throw line.

The Heat set a new NBA record by making all 40 of their free throws, the last of which came with 12.9 seconds left on a three-point play by star forward Jimmy Butler to seal the 112-111 win.

Miami surpassed the previous mark of 39 free throws without a miss set by the Utah Jazz in 1982.

"It's just a normal Tuesday night for the Miami Heat," head coach Erik Spoelstra said. "I think this is when we feel most alive, when everything just happens and when all of our competitive juices get out there. That's the team we all can relate to. That's the team I like."

Butler spearheaded the record-breaking effort, making all 23 of his free throws on his way to a game-high 35 points in the victory. The charity stripe saved what would have been an off-night for the six-time All-Star, as he shot just 6-of-17 from the field.