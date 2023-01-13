2023 College Football Games We Can't Wait To WatchJanuary 13, 2023
2023 College Football Games We Can't Wait To Watch
After an incredibly entertaining 2022-23 season, the focus now shifts towards future contenders in their respective conferences and the countrywide fight to the national title.
Some of the most thrilling games of the 2023 regular season thrive from the results of the previous season's matchup and how it affected each team. Many of the programs listed are in line to compete for a national title, but these will be some of the biggest tests they face on their road to the top.
Revenge is the biggest factor in the hype brewing for most of these games, with possible rivalries growing through the matchups.
Georgia Bulldogs at Tennessee Volunteers
The Georgia Bulldogs are in the midst of college football's newest dynasty. Head coach Kirby Smart led the Bulldogs to back-to-back national titles, becoming the first team since Alabama in 2011-12 to win two straight. There's no longer a debate of a possible dynasty with UGA. They have arrived at the top of the college football world, and right now no one has an answer for them.
Georgia will head into the 2023 season as the defending champions yet again, with a relatively easy schedule ahead of them. They may face a couple challenges with South Carolina and Kentucky, but that's unlikely. The biggest road block in front of them is a visit to Neyland Stadium on Nov. 18.
Tennessee continues to be a team on the rise, even with the departure of Hendon Hooker to the NFL Draft. They had a complete team in the 2022 season that led to quality wins. With their coaching staff, roster and sheer atmosphere that Neyland produces, they have the best chance to shake up the Bulldogs.
Utah Utes at USC Trojans
The USC Trojans can't seem to find the formula against the Utah Utes. USC's playoff hopes were diminished not once, but twice against the Utes last season, most notably losing in the Pac-12 championship game.
After the Utes handed USC their first loss of the season in October, they finished the rest of the regular season unscathed. The intensity that Utah brings on both sides of the ball, with a tough quarterback like Cameron Rising and an active defense that knows how to play USC with blitz packages gave head coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans problems all year.
Star quarterback Caleb Williams was dealing with an injury in their last bout, so it's important to realize that could have changed the result, but even with a healthy Williams, Utah's game plan has been superb against Riley.
Both quarterbacks will be playing with ample experience against one another, but Williams hunger for a win against Utah has to be the biggest storyline. The battle between Riley and Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham has turned into one of the best coaching chess matches in college football.
Florida State Seminoles vs. LSU Tigers
The LSU Tigers and Florida State Seminoles played an instant classic last September in the Caesars Superdome. The Noles were paving the way toward an easy win when they ended the third quarter with a 24-10 lead, but LSU turned it around late in the game to continue hunting for victory. After an attempt at a comeback the Tigers fell short 24-23, courtesy of a blocked extra point by FSU.
Both of these squads are returning some of their most vital pieces for the 2023 season. Aside from Jammie Robinson, the Seminoles are welcoming back their most accomplished, including Jordan Travis, Fabien Lovett, Jared Verse and Trey Benson. While the Tigers are losing some key starters like Ali Gaye, BJ Ojulari and Kayshon Boutte, they'll have their signal caller Jayden Daniels and each starter on the offensive line back in the purple and gold.
This game carries massive weight for both teams as they're searching for not only a conference title, but a national championship. A loss in the first week would be a huge blow for any of these teams, making this arguably the most important game on each of their schedules. The meeting will take place in Orlando, Florida, listed as a neutral site matchup.
Michigan Wolverines at Penn State Nittany Lions
Some may argue that "The Game" should be on this list, but Michigan visiting the Penn State Nittany Lions should be one of the most intriguing matchups in college football next season. The Wolverines will head into another year searching for a national title with one of the best rosters in the country, and Penn State isn't too far behind them.
Michigan will return most of their production on the offensive end, including quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. The Nittany Lions are set to bring back young star Nicholas Singleton, who should be the main option in the offense. They'll have one of the best offensive tackles in the country Olu Fashanu back as they prepare to play with a new quarterback.
Penn State always produces a profitable defense and running back, so if they're able to find a solid answer at the quarterback position, they could be in contention for a national title as well. With conference wins being so important for a teams resume, especially when they're ranked at such a high level, this game should challenge both parties as they search for the victory.
LSU Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide
The 2022 matchup between LSU and Alabama was one of the most exciting games out of Death Valley since the 2019 season. The Tigers started the year slowly, losing their first game and dropping another one at home to Tennessee a couple weeks later.
After defeating Florida and Ole Miss in back-to-back weeks, the Tigers hosted the Crimson Tide with momentum on their side. It seemed like the world was against Alabama in this contest, much like their game against the Volunteers. The win against the powerhouse resulted in Tiger fans storming the field, which must've given Saban an urge for vengeance.
Alabama won't be returning their starting quarterback, but they'll be more than prepared to earn another run at the top of the SEC. The game will be extremely important for both parties to be in contention for the conference title, especially since they're listed as the top two teams in the SEC West.