2023 College Football Games We Can't Wait To Watch

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

After an incredibly entertaining 2022-23 season, the focus now shifts towards future contenders in their respective conferences and the countrywide fight to the national title.

Some of the most thrilling games of the 2023 regular season thrive from the results of the previous season's matchup and how it affected each team. Many of the programs listed are in line to compete for a national title, but these will be some of the biggest tests they face on their road to the top.

Revenge is the biggest factor in the hype brewing for most of these games, with possible rivalries growing through the matchups.