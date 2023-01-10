Jim Harbaugh, Kirby Smart Earn Top Contract Bonuses Among CFB HCs for 2022 Season

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

With the 2022 college football season officially in the books, the bonus money earned by FBS coaches has been revealed.

According to Steve Berkowitz of USA Today, coaches earned a total of over $12.2 million in bonuses, with Michigan's Jim Harbaugh and Georgia's Kirby Smart leading the way. Harbaugh reportedly earned $2.05 million by the end of the year, while Smart was rewarded $1.35 million.

