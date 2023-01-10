National Signing Day 2023: Predictions for Top Recruits After CFP Championship

0 of 3

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Georgia just dominated TCU to the tune of 65-7 for its second straight College Football Playoff championship.

That should translate in big recruiting wins for the rest of this year.

With that in mind, the focus now turns to national signing day, when schools are trying to line up some big-time recruits to add to their rosters.

Traditionally, the majority of blue-chip prospects sign on the dotted line in December, but there are still some holdouts who wait until February.

Those talented footballers have until February 1 to declare their intentions, which will in turn give insight on which programs have the best chance to experience what Georgia just accomplished.

With just a few weeks until the deadline, here's a look at three of the top undeclared prospects on the board and where they might sign.