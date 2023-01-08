AEW's Paul Wight Praises Mercedes Moné as a 'Tremendous Asset' amid WWE Rumors

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

While rumors have been swirling for weeks, it's not yet known whether Mercedes Moné (formerly known as Sasha Banks) will join AEW.

Paul Wight certainly hopes she does.

Wight, who was among the earliest defectors from WWE to AEW, said "any company" should be in hot pursuit of Moné.

"I think she'd be a tremendous asset to any company," Wight told TMZ Sports. "She's a star and has an incredible fan following. Any company would be glad to have her."

Moné made her first post-WWE appearance for New Japan at last week's Wrestle Kingdom pay-per-view, confronting KAIRI and challenging her to a match for the IWGP women's championship at next month's Battle in the Valley.

There has been rampant speculation about Moné potentially appearing in AEW at this week's Dynamite in Los Angeles as Saraya's partner in a tag match against Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. Baker stoked the rumors by making reference to a "boss" in her promo last week on Dynamite, but there has been nothing concrete linking Moné to the company.

It's safe to say there has been enough rumor and innuendo that fans will be disappointed if Moné is not joining AEW, but nothing will be set in stone until she makes her way through the curtain.

