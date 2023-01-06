Carlos Correa Rumors: Mets 'Very Frustrated' with Contract Talks, May Walk Away

David Berding/Getty Images

The New York Mets are reportedly unhappy about negotiations over Carlos Correa's contract amid concerns over his physical.

While Mets owner Steve Cohen has publicly discussed signing Correa, the Mets are "very frustrated" with the state of negotiations with the two-time All-Star shortstop and are considering walking away from the deal, a source told SNY.tv's Andy Martino.

"Correa-to-Mets is not dead," Martino wrote. "In fact, the source said that in the end, they still believed the sides stood a strong chance of reaching an agreement. But the deal is clearly at an inflection point, and for the first time the team is seriously questioning whether it wants to proceed."

The Mets are the second team this offseason that has had concerns over Correa's long-term status because of an ankle injury he suffered in the minors in 2014.

Correa reportedly agreed to a 13-year, $350 million contract with the San Francisco Giants on Dec. 13. He was scheduled to be officially introduced Dec. 20, but the Giants postponed his press conference that morning because of unresolved medical results from his physical.

As the Giants were trying to sort things out, the Mets swooped in to give Correa a 12-year, $315 million deal the next day, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

"This really makes a big difference," Cohen told Heyman. "I felt like our pitching was in good shape. We needed one more hitter. This puts us over the top."

However, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Dan Hayes reported Dec. 24 the Mets raised concerns about Correa's physical, "potentially jeopardizing" the agreement.

Rosenthal and Hayes noted the two sides could agree to a restructured deal, but backing out entirely could be "difficult" for the Mets because Cohen's public comments about a contract that wasn't finalized leave them open to a grievance.

On Thursday, Heyman reported Correa's camp has been in contact with at least one other team as talks with the Mets "ran into at least a hiccup or two."

According to Martino, the Mets are trying to add language to the contract that would protect them from risks related to Correa's ankle. He had surgery in 2014 to repair a fractured fibula suffered while sliding into a base.

The injury hasn't been a problem for Correa in the big leagues, though he has missed time with other physical ailments since being called up in 2015, including back, neck and finger issues. The 28-year-old has a .279/.357/.479 slash line and 155 homers in 888 career games.