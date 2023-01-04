Raiders' Best Long-Term Options at QB After Derek Carr Benching

0 of 3

Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders' decision to bench Derek Carr for their Week 17 game against the San Francisco 49ers feels like the end of an era.

After nine years of serving as the starting quarterback for the Raiders, the Silver and Black decided to go in another direction, playing Jarrett Stidham over a healthy Carr in the team's penultimate game of the 2022 season.

But deciding to move on is the easy part. It's finding the right successor that's hard. The Raiders are about to enter the great unknown at the quarterback position for the first time in nearly a decade, and finding a long-term solution is among the hardest things to do in the NFL.

There's an outside shot at bringing in someone like Tom Brady. The 45-year-old is set to be a free agent, and his connection to head coach Josh McDaniels could give some credence to Vegas as a landing spot.

But that's more of a year-to-year solution given his age. These options could fill the role for multiple seasons and give the Raiders the best shot at becoming contender.