Jim Harbaugh Told to Go Back to NFL by CFB Twitter After Michigan's CFP Loss to TCU

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines fell to the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs 51-45 on Saturday night in a wild Fiesta Bowl, marking a disappointing end to their national title hopes for the second straight season.

Jim Harbaugh's team was outplayed early in the College Football Playoff semifinal as TCU's Bud Clark picked off a J.J. McCarthy pass and returned it for a touchdown on Michigan's second drive of the game to take a 7-0 lead.

The Horned Frogs widened the gap to 14-0 in the first quarter on a touchdown run by quarterback Max Duggan, and they continued the pressure deep into the second half, holding a 34-16 lead late in the third quarter.



Michigan made it a game late, at one point pulling within three points during the fourth quarter, but couldn't pull off the comeback in the highest-scoring Fiesta Bowl ever.



Michigan is 1-6 in bowl games with Harbaugh as head coach, and the Wolverines haven't won a bowl game since the Citrus Bowl during the 2015 season, the 59-year-old's first year in Ann Arbor.

With the Wolverines finding no playoff success under Harbaugh, CFB Twitter urged the former San Francisco 49ers head coach to return to the NFL in 2023.

Many also questioned why he waited to use a timeout until there was one minute, seven seconds left in the fourth quarter as the Horned Frogs ran down the clock with a six-point lead:



Harbaugh coached the 49ers from 2011 to 2014. He went 44-19-1 in his four seasons at the helm and led San Francisco to the Super Bowl following the 2012 season, where it fell to the Baltimore Ravens.

Whenever there's a head coaching vacancy in the NFL, Harbaugh tends to be linked. Both the Denver Broncos, who fired Nathaniel Hackett, and the Indianapolis Colts, who fired Frank Reich, are in need of new head coaches, as are the Carolina Panthers, who let go of Matt Rhule.



It's unclear if Harbaugh would be a candidate for those jobs.