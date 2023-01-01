X

    Jim Harbaugh Told to Go Back to NFL by CFB Twitter After Michigan's CFP Loss to TCU

    Erin WalshJanuary 1, 2023

    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches his players prior to the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against TCU, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

    The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines fell to the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs 51-45 on Saturday night in a wild Fiesta Bowl, marking a disappointing end to their national title hopes for the second straight season.

    Jim Harbaugh's team was outplayed early in the College Football Playoff semifinal as TCU's Bud Clark picked off a J.J. McCarthy pass and returned it for a touchdown on Michigan's second drive of the game to take a 7-0 lead.

    The Horned Frogs widened the gap to 14-0 in the first quarter on a touchdown run by quarterback Max Duggan, and they continued the pressure deep into the second half, holding a 34-16 lead late in the third quarter.

    Michigan made it a game late, at one point pulling within three points during the fourth quarter, but couldn't pull off the comeback in the highest-scoring Fiesta Bowl ever.

    Michigan is 1-6 in bowl games with Harbaugh as head coach, and the Wolverines haven't won a bowl game since the Citrus Bowl during the 2015 season, the 59-year-old's first year in Ann Arbor.

    With the Wolverines finding no playoff success under Harbaugh, CFB Twitter urged the former San Francisco 49ers head coach to return to the NFL in 2023.

    Jim Harbaugh Told to Go Back to NFL by CFB Twitter After Michigan's CFP Loss to TCU
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Many also questioned why he waited to use a timeout until there was one minute, seven seconds left in the fourth quarter as the Horned Frogs ran down the clock with a six-point lead:

    Kevin Clark @bykevinclark

    Jim Harbaugh texting the Broncos to see if they could meet up on signing day.

    Jordan Sherman @JShermanwx

    Harbaugh must be filling out the HC application for the Broncos right now.

    Nathan Santo Domingo @NSDwx

    SOURCE: Jim Harbaugh to accept Denver Broncos head coaching position at halftime <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBlue?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBlue</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BroncosCountry?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BroncosCountry</a>

    RedditCFB @RedditCFB

    Harbaugh's just showing the Broncos he can play their style of Football.

    Tyler Greever @Tyler_Greever

    Harbaugh interview for the Colts job instead of prepping for TCU?

    Josh Vitale @JoshVitale

    Jim Harbaugh gonna take the Colts job at halftime, at this rate.

    Joey @JoeyMulinaro

    Harbaugh too focused on Colts job

    Mark Ortega @MarkEOrtega

    Harbaugh's clock control is NFL ready

    Tom Fornelli @TomFornelli

    Jim Harbaugh learned his time management skills in the NFL.

    Jeff G. (Not the QB) @TheSportsDude

    At halftime Harbaugh Will fielding calls from NFL teams…

    dre. @SupremeAce_

    Jim Harbaugh going back to coach NFL after this upset

    Justin Spears @JustinESports

    Jim Harbaugh is perfect for the NFL. He's awful at clock management.

    KJ @kjcarson

    Harbaugh is going to the NFL..the last minute of this game might have confirmed that! 😂

    Ty Schalter @tyschalter

    Jim Harbaugh making a statement coaching for that Broncos job

    L.C. Norton @ByLCNorton

    Jim Harbaugh mismanaging the clock, he's moving into Colts mode before our very eyes

    Carlos M. Ramírez @Tomapapa

    Harbaugh back to the NFL? Denver? Is this his last game in Michigan?

    Mike Coutee' @mikecoutee

    So umm, which NFL team going after Jim Harbaugh this off-season?

    Michael McQuaid @Michael_NFL

    Jim Harbaugh &gt; Denver 🔜

    Harbaugh coached the 49ers from 2011 to 2014. He went 44-19-1 in his four seasons at the helm and led San Francisco to the Super Bowl following the 2012 season, where it fell to the Baltimore Ravens.

    Whenever there's a head coaching vacancy in the NFL, Harbaugh tends to be linked. Both the Denver Broncos, who fired Nathaniel Hackett, and the Indianapolis Colts, who fired Frank Reich, are in need of new head coaches, as are the Carolina Panthers, who let go of Matt Rhule.

    It's unclear if Harbaugh would be a candidate for those jobs.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.