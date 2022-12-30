X

    Jordan Travis Delights CFB Twitter as Florida State Beats Oklahoma in Cheez-It Bowl

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIDecember 30, 2022

    ORLANDO, FL - DECEMBER 29: Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) passes the ball during the Cheez-It Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida State on December 29, 2022 at Camping World Stadium, in Orlando FL. (Photo by Joe Petro/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Joe Petro/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis completed 27 of 38 passes for 418 yards and two touchdowns (one interception) and rushed for 50 yards en route to leading the Seminoles to a 35-32 win over Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl on Thursday.

    Travis lit up Orlando, Florida's Camping World Stadium and notably found wide receiver Johnny Wilson for eight catches and 202 yards. His touchdowns went to Ontaria Wilson in the second quarter and Markeston Douglas in the fourth.

    The latter score gave FSU a 32-25 lead after the extra point. OU responded with a Jovantae Barnes 12-yard rushing touchdown to tie the game, but Travis then led FSU on a six-play, 61-yard drive capped by a Ryan Fitzgerald 32-yard field goal with 55 seconds left.

    FSU's defense prevented OU from even getting one first down in response and ended the matchup with a sack of quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

    Travis was ultimately the star of the show, and his efforts helped overcome a stout OU rushing attack that amassed 253 yards and three scores.

    Twitter praised Travis' tremendous performance.

    PFF College @PFF_College

    Jordan Travis' game is SMOOTH<br><br>Seminoles have woken up😳<br><br>(🎥 <a href="https://twitter.com/MrMatthewCFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MrMatthewCFB</a>) <a href="https://t.co/puKziunNCr">pic.twitter.com/puKziunNCr</a>

    Bleacher Report CFB @BR_CFB

    450+ total yards tonight for Jordan Travis 💪 <a href="https://t.co/lsi4fs1q4V">pic.twitter.com/lsi4fs1q4V</a>

    Willie Lutz @willie_lutz

    No idea if Jordan Travis has a future in the pros, but he sure is one treasure of a college quarterback. <a href="https://t.co/hSHQRgolgE">pic.twitter.com/hSHQRgolgE</a>

    Devon Travis @DeVoTrAv

    I have kept very good track of every single thing that has ever been said about my brother on this app. Aye, <a href="https://twitter.com/KennyDillingham?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KennyDillingham</a>, remember when the slogan was "Jordan Travis can't throw???" How does it sound now??? Quite a bit different !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NOLESONTOP?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NOLESONTOP</a>

    Nick de la Torre @delatorre

    Jordan Travis seems to have a really good fight or flight response. Seems to tuck it and run when he needs to, really slippery runner as well.

    Mike Golic Jr @mikegolicjr

    My god the composure from Jordan Travis!

    Jeff or Jeffrey Fann @TalkinACCSports

    Great game... and the Noles get their 10 win season. Jordan Travis was just outstanding tonight.

    Hunter @thatguyhunnaa

    When it's all said and done Jordan Travis will go down as one of the best QB's in FSU history

    William Litwinczyk @WLitwinczyk

    Jordan Travis from FSU is underrated. Kid has wheels strapped to his feet and a rocket launcher attached to his shoulder. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CheezItBowl?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CheezItBowl</a>

    jumanji @tinymanji

    Jordan Travis going to slide in the draft and bless a team in the NFL.

    Kevin Potts @kevinpotts06

    Jordan Travis' mobility, arm talent and ability to create off platform is a lot of fun. Very curious to see how his draft eval goes when all is said and done.

    Florida State finished 10-3, marking its first 10-win campaign since 2016. ESPN's Andrea Adelson noted how impressive of an accomplishment that was, especially considering that FSU had four straight losing seasons entering 2022.

    Andrea Adelson @aadelsonESPN

    Uh yeah you can see how badly Florida State wanted this one. They didn't make it easy on themselves but their first 10-win season since 2016 is one of the most unexpected stories of this college football season. Full stop.

    Oklahoma ended its first season under head coach Brett Venables at 6-7, marking the school's first losing campaign since 1998.

