Jordan Travis Delights CFB Twitter as Florida State Beats Oklahoma in Cheez-It Bowl

Joe Petro/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis completed 27 of 38 passes for 418 yards and two touchdowns (one interception) and rushed for 50 yards en route to leading the Seminoles to a 35-32 win over Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl on Thursday.

Travis lit up Orlando, Florida's Camping World Stadium and notably found wide receiver Johnny Wilson for eight catches and 202 yards. His touchdowns went to Ontaria Wilson in the second quarter and Markeston Douglas in the fourth.

The latter score gave FSU a 32-25 lead after the extra point. OU responded with a Jovantae Barnes 12-yard rushing touchdown to tie the game, but Travis then led FSU on a six-play, 61-yard drive capped by a Ryan Fitzgerald 32-yard field goal with 55 seconds left.

FSU's defense prevented OU from even getting one first down in response and ended the matchup with a sack of quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Travis was ultimately the star of the show, and his efforts helped overcome a stout OU rushing attack that amassed 253 yards and three scores.

Twitter praised Travis' tremendous performance.

Florida State finished 10-3, marking its first 10-win campaign since 2016. ESPN's Andrea Adelson noted how impressive of an accomplishment that was, especially considering that FSU had four straight losing seasons entering 2022.

Oklahoma ended its first season under head coach Brett Venables at 6-7, marking the school's first losing campaign since 1998.