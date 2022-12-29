X

    Ohio State's Miyan Williams Expected to Play vs. Georgia amid 'Stomach Bug' Illness

    Adam WellsDecember 29, 2022

    COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 12: Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams (3) scores on a 48-yard touchdown run during the second quarter of the college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and Ohio State Buckeyes on November 12, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Ohio State running back Miyan Williams is expected to play in the College Football Playoff semifinal against Georgia on Saturday after battling an illness this week.

    Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day told reporters he anticipates Williams returning to practice on Thursday as he continues to deal with a "stomach bug" illness.

    "He's got a stomach bug and we expect him at practice today," Day said. "We just gotta take it as we go."

