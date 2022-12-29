CFB Twitter Hypes Bo Nix for Comeback Win vs. North Carolina in Holiday Bowl

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Bo Nix: San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl hero.

The Oregon Ducks signal-caller struggled for much of Wednesday's matchup against the North Carolina Tar Heels but found the magic just in time to lead his side to a dramatic 28-27 victory. Oregon scored touchdowns on its final two drives, with the last one coming on a fourth-down pass to wide receiver Chase Cota with 19 seconds remaining.

As if there wasn't enough tension, Camden Lewis' extra point that won it hit the upright and went through for the final point.

The biggest storyline for the Ducks heading into bowl season was Nix's announcement that he is returning for the 2023 campaign. That gave him the opportunity to perhaps launch an early Heisman Trophy campaign against a fellow top quarterback in Drake Maye, especially facing a North Carolina defense that struggled for much of the year.

It didn't start off that way, with the Ducks struggling to connect on passes downfield and only finding success with Bucky Irving runs. It seemed like North Carolina was going to cruise to a victory when it extended its lead to double digits in the fourth quarter, but that's exactly when the game flipped.

Nix finally found some success with a longer throw to Cota to set up the first of the two fourth-quarter scores. That touchdown came on an incredible catch by Troy Franklin, but a North Carolina field goal on the ensuing possession pushed the lead to six.

There was no stopping Nix with the game on the line, though, and he marched the Pac-12 representatives 79 yards on eight plays, with Cota catching the deciding score.

The Tar Heels' Hail Mary attempt on the last drive fell incomplete, securing the Holiday Bowl title for the Ducks.

Oregon now heads into the offseason with some momentum as it looks to build a Pac-12 contender in 2023 with its veteran quarterback under center.