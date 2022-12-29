X

    CFB Twitter Hypes Bo Nix for Comeback Win vs. North Carolina in Holiday Bowl

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVDecember 29, 2022

    SAN DIEGO, CA - DECEMBER 28: Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) pitches to Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington (22) during the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl football game between the Oregon Ducks and the North Carolina Tar Heels on December 28, 2022, at Petco Park in San Diego, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Bo Nix: San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl hero.

    The Oregon Ducks signal-caller struggled for much of Wednesday's matchup against the North Carolina Tar Heels but found the magic just in time to lead his side to a dramatic 28-27 victory. Oregon scored touchdowns on its final two drives, with the last one coming on a fourth-down pass to wide receiver Chase Cota with 19 seconds remaining.

    As if there wasn't enough tension, Camden Lewis' extra point that won it hit the upright and went through for the final point.

    Twitter had nothing but love for Nix after the late-game heroics:

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    THE DUCKS SCORE 🦆<a href="https://twitter.com/oregonfootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@oregonfootball</a> <a href="https://t.co/YENGnpB5X0">pic.twitter.com/YENGnpB5X0</a>

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    THE DUCKS DOINK IT IN 😱<br><br>What a way for <a href="https://twitter.com/oregonfootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@oregonfootball</a> to take the lead 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/mA3tvGriaH">pic.twitter.com/mA3tvGriaH</a>

    Adam Kramer @KegsnEggs

    I am going to be so annoying about the Bo Nix Heisman push all offseason. I apologize in advance.

    Yahoo Sports College Football @YahooSportsCFB

    QUACK QUACK QUACK

    Bryan Fischer @BryanDFischer

    BO KNOWS!

    Stewart Mandel @slmandel

    He did that!

    Nicole Auerbach @NicoleAuerbach

    BEST DAY OF BOWL SZN YET

    Mike McDaniel @MikeMcDanielSI

    Bo f'ing Nix man

    Holly Anderson 🍇 @HollyAnderson

    unleash HOLIDAY BO

    BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL @edsbs

    HOLIDAY BO

    Chris Vannini @ChrisVannini

    BO NIX: HAVING FUN

    Nicole Auerbach @NicoleAuerbach

    And, yes, put Bo Nix and Drake Maye both on those too-early Heisman candidate lists …

    Stewart Mandel @slmandel

    10 wins for Oregon. Pretty, pretty good given the way it started.

    The biggest storyline for the Ducks heading into bowl season was Nix's announcement that he is returning for the 2023 campaign. That gave him the opportunity to perhaps launch an early Heisman Trophy campaign against a fellow top quarterback in Drake Maye, especially facing a North Carolina defense that struggled for much of the year.

    It didn't start off that way, with the Ducks struggling to connect on passes downfield and only finding success with Bucky Irving runs. It seemed like North Carolina was going to cruise to a victory when it extended its lead to double digits in the fourth quarter, but that's exactly when the game flipped.

    Nix finally found some success with a longer throw to Cota to set up the first of the two fourth-quarter scores. That touchdown came on an incredible catch by Troy Franklin, but a North Carolina field goal on the ensuing possession pushed the lead to six.

    Bleacher Report CFB @BR_CFB

    Bo Nix with a STRIKE to <a href="https://twitter.com/TroooyyyyyyTroy?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TroooyyyyyyTroy</a> 🔥<br><br>We got a game<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/CFBONFOX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CFBONFOX</a>) <a href="https://t.co/vpVCEgVwms">pic.twitter.com/vpVCEgVwms</a>

    There was no stopping Nix with the game on the line, though, and he marched the Pac-12 representatives 79 yards on eight plays, with Cota catching the deciding score.

    The Tar Heels' Hail Mary attempt on the last drive fell incomplete, securing the Holiday Bowl title for the Ducks.

    Oregon now heads into the offseason with some momentum as it looks to build a Pac-12 contender in 2023 with its veteran quarterback under center.

