Oregon QB Bo Nix to Forgo 2023 NFL Draft, Return to Ducks for Final Season

Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

Oregon senior quarterback Bo Nix could have turned pro this year, but it appears that he has some unfinished business.

Nix announced on Instagram that he will be returning to the Ducks for the 2023 season rather than entering the NFL draft.

Nix is preparing to lead the Ducks against North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 28. He told reporters after practice this past Friday that he was undecided on whether he will utilize his final year of eligibility.

A transfer from Auburn, Nix played three seasons for the Tigers before joining Oregon for the 2022 season. He enjoyed his most productive year with the Ducks, throwing for 3,389 yards, 27 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 71.5 percent of his passes. He also added 504 rushing yards and 14 more scores on the ground, as well as a touchdown reception.

Nix helped lead the Ducks to a 9-3 record and a third-place finish in the Pac-12. However, the team went 1-2 in its final three games of the regular season, including a loss to Oregon State during rivalry week.

In the Holiday Bowl, Nix and the Ducks will be facing a North Carolina team that went 9-4 this year. While the Tar Heels have a talented offense, their defense has struggled to stop the ball and is allowing 438.2 yards per game.

Nix will look to put on a show in his final outing of the year, as it will be an opportunity for the Ducks to make a statement for 2023.