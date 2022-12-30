5 Fresh WWE Opponents for Brock Lesnar in 2023December 30, 2022
5 Fresh WWE Opponents for Brock Lesnar in 2023
Brock Lesnar has been one of WWE's biggest attractions for the past decade, but he tends to only face other people who are at the very top of the card.
Guys like Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins have become some of his biggest rivals and helped produce some memorable moments, but the potential exists for so many new matches for The Beast.
2023 should see WWE begin to put Lesnar in the ring with some new opponents to get the most out of however long he has left on his contract. The same old matches won't keep selling tickets, so it's time to freshen things up.
Let's look at the five best choices to battle The Beast in the new year.
Bronson Reed
Lesnar can usually manhandle anyone he faces, so sometimes he needs to face another powerhouse wrestler who can give him a run for his money.
This is where Bronson Reed enters the picture.
The Australian just returned to WWE recently after a successful stint in Japan, so WWE would be wise to build him up as quickly as possible.
Reed was a popular star in NXT, and there is no reason why that can't translate to the main roster. Even if he loses, putting him in the ring with Lesnar for a competitive fight would do wonders for his career.
Plus, it would be interesting to see if Lesnar can throw him around as easily as he does everyone else. The Aussie might be too much for him to handle.
Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes has only ever been in the same match as Lesnar one time, during the 2016 Royal Rumble, so they have zero history between them.
With The American Nightmare likely returning in the beginning of the year, WWE has to decide how to use him. He can jump right back into the hunt for world titles, but management may decide to slow-play that by giving him a few non-title rivalries first.
Rhodes is no cruiserweight, but he would undoubtedly be the underdog in any match with The Beast. With the skills both men have built up, they could put on a hell of a show together.
The former intercontinental champion has the love of the WWE Universe, but a win over Lesnar would catapult him right to the top of the card and put him in line for a title shot.
Johnny Gargano
One thing we have learned about Lesnar over the course of his career is that he may match up well against other powerhouses, but he always tends to put a little more effort into his matches against smaller competitors.
Bryan Danielson, AJ Styles and Finn Bálor are just a few examples of guys Lesnar has fought in entertaining matches despite those stars being at a severe physical disadvantage.
Johnny Wrestling has proved he can work with guys who are twice his size, and as one of the smoothest wrestlers on the roster, he would be able to make Lesnar look even better than usual.
The predictable outcome would be The Beast scoring the win, but putting Gargano over in this match would immediately position him as a top talent in 2023.
Gunther (Walter)
He may be new to the main roster, but Gunther has been creating a legacy for himself as one of the hardest hitters in pro wrestling for several years.
Out of all of the people who were brought up from NXT in 2022, the intercontinental champion stands above the rest as the best possible opponent for The Beast.
He is one of the few people who might be able to hold his own with Lesnar in a striking contest, but his best attribute is his presence in the ring. Most people would be dwarfed standing next to Lesnar, but not Gunther.
This is the kind of match that will have almost every wrestling fan excited to see it, so it should be saved for a major event like SummerSlam or WrestleMania.
Sheamus
Even though they have both been in WWE together for many years, Lesnar and Sheamus have never had a televised singles match. They have faced off at a few live events, but the only time they have been in the ring together on TV is during a few Royal Rumble matches.
The Celtic Warrior was one of the workhorses who carried WWE in 2022 by having fantastic matches every week against a variety of opponents. He even managed to make The Brawling Brutes into an entertaining stable after a rough start. If anyone deserves a massive push in the new year, it's him.
Putting these two behemoths in the ring together will produce the kind of high-impact action wrestling fans come to see. They won't be doing 450 splashes or dives over the top rope, but they would leave each other battered and bruised in what is almost guaranteed to be a great performance.
These five men would all provide fresh challenges for Lesnar, but there is a whole roster full of people who have never faced him before. Who would you like to see get a chance to slay The Beast?