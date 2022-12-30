5 Fresh WWE Opponents for Brock Lesnar in 2023

0 of 5

WWE

Brock Lesnar has been one of WWE's biggest attractions for the past decade, but he tends to only face other people who are at the very top of the card.

Guys like Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins have become some of his biggest rivals and helped produce some memorable moments, but the potential exists for so many new matches for The Beast.

2023 should see WWE begin to put Lesnar in the ring with some new opponents to get the most out of however long he has left on his contract. The same old matches won't keep selling tickets, so it's time to freshen things up.

Let's look at the five best choices to battle The Beast in the new year.