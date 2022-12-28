Mavs' Luka Dončić Is a 'Monster Player' After Historic Game, Says Knicks HC Thibodeau

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau praised Luka Dončić while lamenting how his team defended the Dallas Mavericks star in a 126-121 overtime loss on Tuesday night.

"He's a monster player," Thibodeau told reporters. "There are some plays I thought he made good plays and was aggressive. But you can't keep fouling a guy and give 22 free throws up."

Dončić finished with 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in Dallas' win. No player in NBA history had ever posted a 60/20/10 triple-double.

Allowing the three-time All-Star to get 22 attempts from the charity stripe—he made 16 free throws—certainly wasn't ideal for New York. But this was one of those instances when a team simply had no answer for a hot scorer. Nothing the Knicks threw at Dončić worked.

His game-tying bucket in the final seconds illustrated how he wasn't to be denied.

After Tuesday, the 23-year-old is averaging 33.6 points, 8.8 assists and 8.7 assists while shooting 50.6 percent from the field. He has almost single-handedly lifted the Mavs to sixth in the Western Conference.

Dončić has taken his game to another level after having already established himself as a top-10 player in the league. At this rate, we could be witnessing an MVP race for the ages.