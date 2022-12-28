B/R UFC Awards for 2022

1 of 6

UFC fans were treated to some unforgettable scraps in 2022, including a welterweight battle between Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson and Kevin Holland earlier this month.

Of all the fights that thrilled fans this year, however, none hold a candle to Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira's June clash in Singapore.

The pair collided in the main event of UFC 275 in the Southeast Asian city-state, with Teixeira's light heavyweight belt on the line. Heading into the event, the Czech knockout artist Prochazka—the slight favorite—was expected to have a big advantage on the feet, while the Brazilian veteran Teixeira, a BJJ blackbelt, was seen as the superior grappler. It looked like a fun fight on paper, but it ended up surpassing our wildest imaginings.

The first round alone contained an entire fight's worth of action. The champion Teixeira quickly got to work with takedown and submission attempts, only to have the challenger surge back and finish the round in top position, raining down what commentator Michael Bisping called "knockout shots."

That pattern continued through rounds two, three, and four as the two fighters had plenty of success in the areas we all expected–Prochazka with his striking and Teixeira with his grappling. Both came quite close to finishing the fight on numerous occasions.

By the first minutes of the fifth round, they were both bloodied and exhausted, and it still looked like anybody's fight. Yet just when it looked like we were headed to a razor-close decision, things ended in dramatic fashion.

Teixeira, despite his perceived disadvantage on the feet, hurt Prochazka with his striking and chased him to the mat, only to find himself locked up in a rear-naked choke. With less than 30 seconds remaining, the champion tapped out, surrendering the light heavyweight belt to his Czech challenger in a fight that was not only the best of the year, but also one of the best ever.