Kedon Slovis to Transfer to BYU from Pitt; Ranked Among Top QBs in Transfer Portal

Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Pittsburgh quarterback Kedon Slovis announced Saturday via social media that he is transferring to BYU.

Slovis entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5. BYU will be his third school in what will be his fifth season in 2023. In addition to Pitt, he also suited up for the USC Trojans from 2019-2021.

The BYU staff was intrigued by the former Pitt quarterback's "level of accuracy," according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. He is entering his final year of eligibility in 2023 and will compete for BYU's starting quarterback job, Thamel added.

BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick praised Slovis in a statement, via Sean Walker of KSL.com:

"Kedon is an effortless passer, great leader and one of the most accurate quarterbacks in college football. I've enjoyed watching his calm demeanor. He is always poised, never too high or too low. I have been so impressed with his methodical approach to this decision to come to BYU. I can't wait for him to join us in January."

In his lone season at Pitt, Slovis completed 58.4 percent of his passes for 2,397 yards and 10 touchdowns against nine interceptions in 11 games. The transfer of star wide receiver Jordan Addison to USC heavily impacted the team's aerial attack.

Still, Slovis was far more accurate during his three seasons at USC, completing 68.4 percent of his passes for 7,576 yards and 58 touchdowns against 24 interceptions in 27 games.

BYU finished the 2022 season with an 8-5 record and is preparing for a move to the Big 12 in 2023 after being independent since 2011. Having played in both the Pac-12 and ACC, Slovis should help with that transition.

The addition of Slovis comes after former Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall, who spent the last two seasons as BYU's starter, declared for the 2023 NFL draft.

UCLA also expressed interest in adding Slovis this winter, according to Walker.