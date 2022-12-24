X

    Ohio State Commit Lincoln Kienholz Says Washington Would've Been Better for NIL Money

    COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES - 2021/07/21: The Ohio State University logo at the top of the Ohio Stadium at sunset, during a summer day on The Ohio State University campus. (Photo by Stephen Zenner/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
    As college football fans focus on the NCAA's name, image and likeness rules, Ohio State commit Lincoln Kienholz believes he left money on the table by signing with the Buckeyes.

    "I think Washington had better NIL than Ohio State," Kienholz said, per Lori Schmidt of the Columbus Dispatch. "I think I can go to Washington and get money, or I can go to Ohio State and be developed and then potentially reach my goal of going to the NFL."

    The 4-star prospect is the 14th-best quarterback in the 2023 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He held offers from Ohio State, Washington, Wisconsin, Illinois, Pittsburgh and more. Kienholz initially committed to Washington in June, but he received an offer from Ohio State in early December and flipped his commitment less than two weeks later.

    Playing time won't come easy in Columbus, even if starter C.J. Stroud leaves for the NFL as expected. Former 5-star recruit Kyle McCord is likely to take the reins before too long.

    Kienholz is seemingly willing to remain patient, although it could cost him early exposure and the NIL windfall that comes with it.

