    The Toughest MLB Free-Agent Decisions Entering the New Year

    Zachary D. RymerDecember 27, 2022

    The Toughest MLB Free-Agent Decisions Entering the New Year

    0 of 8

      Nathan Eovaldi's free agency is complicated.
      Nathan Eovaldi's free agency is complicated.AP Photo/John Minchillo

      The end of 2022 will not mark the end of the line for Major League Baseball's free-agent market, and don't think there's no intrigue left just because all the big stars are spoken for.

      For instance, consider the dilemmas.

      Both players and teams will have to make difficult choices when 2023 arrives. Where to play for a couple of notable of the former, while the latter will have to weigh how much certain players are worth and how much they're willing to spend.

      We have eight to get to, starting with the players.

    Where Will Evan Longoria Continue His Career?

    1 of 8

      SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 02: Evan Longoria #10 of the San Francisco Giants looks on before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park on October 02, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
      Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

      Atop the leaderboard for service time among free-agent hitters is where you'll find Nelson Cruz and Robinson Canó, though neither seems to be in demand. Both are north of 40 years old and coming off forgettable seasons.

      And then there's Evan Longoria.

      He's 37 and well removed from his prime as a two-way superstar for the Tampa Bay Rays. Yet he still hit well for the San Francisco Giants over the last two seasons, putting up a 119 OPS+ and 27 home runs in 170 games.

      Rather than call it a career, the three-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove Award winner reportedly would like one more chance to win a World Series ring:

      Jon Heyman @JonHeyman

      Free agent Evan Longoria hopes to play one or two more years and is open to any competitive team. Longoria, who turned 37 last month, has 120 career OPS plus (114 in 2022). Can play 1B as well as 3B.

      That conceivably rules out a return to the Giants, who don't look like much of a threat to the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Diego Padres after Carlos Correa escaped their grasp. Despite their apparent interest, the Arizona Diamondbacks aren't right for Longoria either.

      Then again, there's always the possibility that no contenders come calling with a role as a full-time player or even as a platoon option. In that case, Longoria might have to take a chance on a long shot for the '23 World Series.

    Where Will Zack Greinke Continue His Career?

    2 of 8

      DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 27: Zack Greinke #23 of the Kansas City Royals prepares to pitch against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning at Comerica Park on September 27, 2022, in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)
      Duane Burleson/Getty Images

      If there's a pitching equivalent to Longoria on the free-agent market, it's surely none other than Zack Greinke.

      The 39-year-old has just about done it all since he broke into the majors back in 2004. He's won the American League Cy Young Award. He's collected six All-Star nods. He's won both Gold Gloves and Sliver Sluggers. And he's pitched in two World Series.

      Like Longoria, however, Greinke has yet to win a ring.

      As he's 25th among starting pitchers on the all-time JAWS list, Greinke doesn't necessarily need one to be worthy of Cooperstown. It's a thing worth rooting for, of course, but whether he cares about what other people care about is always a good question.

      It therefore wouldn't be surprising if Greinke takes up the Kansas City Royals on their interest in bringing him back following their reunion in 2022. But there's bound to be overtures from other teams after he pitched to a 111 ERA+, which would give him with the opportunity to opt for something other than the familiar.

    The Toughest MLB Free-Agent Decisions Entering the New Year
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    What Is Jurickson Profar Worth?

    3 of 8

      SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: Jurickson Profar #10 of the San Diego Padres celebrates during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the National League Division Series at PETCO Park on October 15, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
      Harry How/Getty Images

      The market may be picked clean of stars, but any team in need of a switch-hitting, multiple position-playing Swiss Army knife of a player can still consider Jurickson Profar.

      But at what price?

      The 29-year-old was generally expected to command a multiyear deal at eight figures per at the outset of the offseason. And that was before free agents started beating expectations left and right, as teams have run up a $3.6 billion spending bill.

      It perhaps figures that Profar would be the next to land higher on the pay scale than anticipated. But that same was hypothetically also true of Brandon Drury, and he didn't beat expectations in signing a two-year, $17 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels.

      It wouldn't be the biggest shock if the market forces Profar into a similar fate. Because while he is coming off a solid season with the Padres, said season accounts for about half of his career rWAR. It could prove to be an outlier, not a sign of things to come.

    What Is Jean Segura Worth?

    4 of 8

      HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 05: Jean Segura #2 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after striking out against the Houston Astros during the second inning in Game Six of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
      Harry How/Getty Images

      Apart from than Profar, the best position player still standing on the open market is Jean Segura.

      Next year will mark his age-33 campaign, and he already isn't much for power and speed, but the two-time All-Star still has things to offer. He's an efficient contact hitter and plays a good second base, the latter of which ought to have more appeal as baseball prepares to enter the post-shift era.

      But while these qualities hypothetically make Segura deserving of a multiyear deal, teams in need of his services can justifiably ask, "But do they, really?"

      After all, Segura's general profile is similar to that of fellow All-Star Adam Frazier, who got only a one-year, $8 million deal from the Baltimore Orioles. Teams can look at that and wonder if Segura should likewise sign for a below-market deal.

      Segura and his camp are sure to resist and hold out if this proves to be the case, but it may not work in his favor that the start of spring training is around the corner.

    What Is Nathan Eovaldi Worth?

    5 of 8

      BOSTON, MA - MAY 28: Nathan Eovaldi #17 of the Boston Red Sox delivers during the first inning of a game against the Baltimore Orioles on May 28, 2022 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
      Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

      After Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón, the best starter on this year's market was arguably always Nathan Eovaldi. And unlike them, he is still out there.

      If that is because teams are wary of signing him, well, fair enough.

      Even at 32 years old, Eovaldi should be in line for a multiyear deal worth eight figures per. Maybe not Chris Bassitt money (three years, $63 million), but surely at least José Quintana money (two years, $26 million).

      Yet there's more than one complicating factor for Eovaldi, starting with the fact that his 2022 season didn't end on a high note. He made just eight starts after June 8 because of back and shoulder/neck injuries, and his trademark fastball velocity was way down.

      There are also Eovaldi's ties to draft-pick compensation by way of his rejection of a qualifying offer from the Boston Red Sox. He's therefore a high-risk, high-reward target with a steep acquisition cost, which makes it worth watching whether he or a pitching-needy team will blink first.

    How Can the Red Sox and Giants Dull the Pain of Huge Losses?

    6 of 8

      San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi speaks to reporters before a baseball game between the Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
      AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

      Of all the big losers of the offseason, none stood out more than the Red Sox—until recently.

      Boston did, after all, want to keep Xander Bogaerts at shortstop. Its fatal mistake was not translating that desire into a suitable offer, which gave him little choice but to accept a substantially better one from the Padres.

      Alex Speier @alexspeier

      The Red Sox offer to Bogaerts was for 6 years and roughly $160M - a higher AAV (roughly $27M) than he got from SD ($25.5M), but with such a massive gap in term that it wasn't close <a href="https://t.co/uqaU854bFu">https://t.co/uqaU854bFu</a> via <a href="https://twitter.com/BostonGlobe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BostonGlobe</a>

      That "until recently" caveat is necessary, however, because the Giants landed squarely in the same boat as the Red Sox when their own shortstop plans blew up four days before Christmas. Correa was their guy for about a week. Now he's the New York Mets' guy.

      That's assuming the Mets and Correa work around the same issues that the Giants raised with the star's physical, but there doesn't seem to be much doubt they will.

      As soon as Correa is no longer a free agent, Boston and San Francisco will be left standing with similarly sized holes at shortstop and similarly flawed rosters. And with the open market devoid of impact additions, both teams may have to turn to the trade market to salvage their winters.

    Will Seattle and Atlanta Continue to Stand Pat?

    7 of 8

      PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 14: Manager Brian Snitker #43 lines the base paths with members of the Atlanta Braves prior to the game between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Friday, October 14, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
      Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

      The list of teams that have spent the least in free agency is an interesting one.

      The Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers have spent nothing? That tracks. But then there's Atlanta and the Seattle Mariners with a combined investment of just $3.5 million, which does not.

      Even though the Mariners did well in trades for Teoscar Hernández and Kolten Wong, it seems like just yesterday that president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto was hinting at a run at one of the open market's big shortstops.

      Atlanta, meanwhile, apparently never made much of an effort to keep Dansby Swanson around before he landed on the North Side of Chicago. Though it's been active on the trade market—notably acquiring Sean Murphy—that's arguably the defining act of its offseason.

      At this point, Seattle and Atlanta don't have much choice but to try to improve on the margins. Should they continue standing pat in free agency instead, it will be reasonable to ask whether they did enough to keep up in the American League West and National League East.

    How Much More Can the Dodgers Spend?

    8 of 8

      SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts reacts during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres in game four of the National League Division Series at PETCO Park on October 15, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
      Harry How/Getty Images

      Even if theirs hasn't exactly been the worst, nobody has had a weirder offseason than the Los Angeles Dodgers.

      After they won 111 regular-season games only to get bounced from the first round of the playoffs, the Dodgers figured to be out for vengeance. To that end, it surely helped that they had a ton of salary set to come off the books.

      It's therefore weird to see the Dodgers sitting there with just $44.5 million in free-agent deals to show for their offseason. Rather than a team on a rampage, they have operated a lot more like a team that's spooked of the luxury tax.

      The latest twist on that front is the reinstatement of 2020 National League Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer. That put his salary back on the books, which in turn has the Dodgers $100,875 shy of the $233 million luxury-tax threshold for next year.

      That perhaps doesn't necessarily mean they have no more moves to make. But if they don't do anything, they will owe it to their fans to make that rumored run at Shohei Ohtani next offseason.

      Stats courtesy of Baseball Reference, FanGraphs and Baseball Savant.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.


    X