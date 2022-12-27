The Toughest MLB Free-Agent Decisions Entering the New Year

0 of 8

The end of 2022 will not mark the end of the line for Major League Baseball's free-agent market, and don't think there's no intrigue left just because all the big stars are spoken for.

For instance, consider the dilemmas.

Both players and teams will have to make difficult choices when 2023 arrives. Where to play for a couple of notable of the former, while the latter will have to weigh how much certain players are worth and how much they're willing to spend.

We have eight to get to, starting with the players.