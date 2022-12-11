The Sneaky-Good MLB Free Agents Primed to Make Big Contributions in 2023

0 of 8

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

With Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and several others off the board, Major League Baseball's 2022-23 free-agent market has a reached a place where teams are going to have to dig deeper to find value.

So, let's look at some lesser free agents who have the goods to make an impact in 2023.

What we've come up with isn't exactly a list of unrecognizable names. But if not more money, the nine guys—two of whom will be covered in a two-for-one special—we like for next season deserve more credit for certain specific skills that they possess.

The list is split evenly between pitchers and hitters. Going in alphabetical order, we'll begin with the former.